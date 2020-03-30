Last week South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa revealed that the Rupert and Oppenheimer families had each contributed R1 billion to assist small businesses and their employees affected by the coronavirus pandemic and the country’s #21daylockdown. Yesterday more details were announced on the Rupert family funding. The fund will be administered by BUSINESS/PARTNERS of which Remgro owns 42.8 per cent stake. Ben Bierman, Managing Director at BUSINESS/PARTNERS joins CNBC Africa for more.
Zimbabweans enter coronavirus lockdown amid severe economic crisis
Zimbabwe began a 21-day nationwide lockdown on Monday, following neighbour South Africa in implementing some of the world’s toughest anti-coronavirus measures likely to hurt an economy already suffering hyperinflation and food shortages.
COVID-19 Masks yes, small business sorry no.
“We are absolutely award of this issue and the Solidarity Fund is consulting with the Department of Health here and will carry out the utmost diligence in making the purchase,” says Nicola Galombik is executive director of Yellowwoods, the investment holding company, who is working with the fund.
How Remgro’s one billion rand fund for SMEs will work
Absa launches COVID-19 payments relief programme
Yesterday Absa revealed measures to lessen the burden on its customers as South Africa weathers the storm of COVID-19, #21daylockdwon and a downgrade to junk by Moody’s. Bongiwe Gangeni, Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Retail & Business Bank at Absa joins CNBC Africa for more.
This tech company is developing a touch-less identification system for COVID-19 response
One of the key challenges in responding to the coronavirus outbreak is the need to diagnose people rapidly and accurately, and identify who they have contacted. A Kenyan NGO and a UK technology company have collaborated to develop a new technology solution designed for infectious disease control. DR. Toby Norman, CEO and Co-Founder of Simprints joins CNBC Africa for more.
How this APP aids the diagnostics and symptom tracking of COVID-19
Medical diagnostics distributor, RedBird, has launched a COVID-19 Daily Check-in App and Symptom Tracker, in a bid to counter the spread of coronavirus in Africa. Patrick Beattie, Co-Founder and CEO of Redbird joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: Lagos, FCT & Ogun State to go into lockdown
READ: COVID-19: Rwanda on lockdown READ: Nationwide lockdown announced in South Africa...
South Africa’s rand crashes to its lowest ever after Moody’s pulls the plug
Reuters -
South Africa’s rand plunged to an all-time low on Monday, falling below 18.00 to a dollar after ratings firm Moody’s cut the country’s last investment grade credit rating, adding to mounting panic about the coronavirus outbreak.
Central Bank of Nigeria obtains exemption for money markets ahead of COVID-19 lockdown
The Central Bank of Nigeria says it has obtained exemptions from the President to allow very skeletal operations in the financial system and money markets in order to keep the system in light operations during the lockdown in Lagos Abuja and Ogun states. Ahead of the lockdown tonight, Nnamdi Nwizu, Co-Managing Partner at Comercio Partners joins CNBC Africa for a focus on Nigeria’s fixed income and Forex market.
Lagos State unveils emergency provisions to combat COVID-19
Lagos State has signed an Infectious Disease Emergency Provisions regulation to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. The Attorney-General of Lagos State, Moyosore Onigbajo says this give legal backing to the state’s COVID - 19 containment measures.
Sam Amadi on Nigeria’s planned electricity tariff hike & COVID-19 impact
The 14-day lock-down of businesses in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun states, announced by President Muhammadu Buhari will begin tonight at 11 pm. This is less than 48 hours to the planned hike in electricity tariffs announced earlier in the year, which kicks in on the 1st of April? Should the tariff hike still hold bearing in mind recent development around the COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown? Sam Amadi, Former Director General of the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission joins CNBC Africa for more.
Lagos State passes bill, offers economic support to mitigate COVID-19 impact
Ahead of Nigeria’s lockdown of three states, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu hinted that the state may have begun to see a trend in community spread of the COVID-19outbreak. He says the state will now begin to implement measures to cater for indigent citizens.
