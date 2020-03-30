How the COVID-19 lockdown impacts SA’s franchise industry

One of the businesses that will be hugely impacted by the COVID-19 lockdown is the franchise industry. Restaurant owners, beauty spa’s and chain businesses that are not essential suppliers have effectively been closed since Friday the 27th of March and will remain closed without staff, customers and supply until the lockdown is lifted. So how will the lockdown and slowdown in foot traffic hurt the South African franchise industry in 2020? Vera Valasis, Executive Director of the Franchise Association of South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
FNB confirms measures to help customers impacted by COVID-19
“In recent weeks, the South African Government, business community, philanthropists and society at large have shown remarkable unity in a joint effort to protect our country against the impact of COVID-19,” writes FNB Chief Executive Officer, Jacques Celliers.
The impact of COVID-19 on Nigeria's business community
President Muhammadu Buhari says he has directed the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment to work with the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria to ensure that all production of essential items such as food, medical and pharmaceutical products continues unhindered. Mansur Ahmed, President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria joins CNBC Africa for more.
How to be productive during the COVID-19 lockdown
CNBC Africa spoke to Neels Barendrecht, Chairman of Agility Holdings and Director of Agility Risk Solutions in Singapore on his journey of self-isolation and working from home, Neels travelled to Singapore before the pandemic saw travel bans and the national lockdown and he shares tips on how to work effectively from home and taking the correct steps to self-isolation.
Moody's downgrades SA to junk status – what does this mean for the economy?
Moody’s downgraded South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk status on Friday evening and this has left has left government concerned and trembling in its boots to what extent that this might have on the economy. The downgrade coupled with the COVID-19 fears is bringing much stress to the rand as well as the markets. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack it all is Rashaad Tayob, Fund Manager at Abax Investments and Jacques Celliers, CEO of FNB.
COVID-19: Lagos, FCT & Ogun State to go into lockdown
READ: COVID-19: Rwanda on lockdown READ: Nationwide lockdown announced in South Africa...
International
Anticipating a historic shift in global debt levels, IIF CEO says | Squawk Box Europe
CNBC -
Tim Adams, CEO of the Institute of International Finance, says sovereign and corporate debt levels "are going to explode" because of the coronavirus crisis.
International
Russia-Saudi deal would only be a 'band-aid on a gunshot wound' for oil prices | Street Signs Asia
CNBC -
The Trump Administration has urged Saudi Arabia to ends its oil dispute with Russia. But Vandana Hari of Vanda Insights says crude prices will likely remain low because the coronavirus crisis has crippled demand.
G5 Business Makers CEO on how small businesses can survive COVID-19
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic many businesses have been forced to close, many others have lost a significant percentage of customers, and most have working remotely. Christian Kitumaini, Founder and CEO of G5 Business Makers joins CNBC Africa to talk about how small businesses could protect their businesses.
How COVID-19 is impacting mobile money in SSA
As COVID-19 continues to spread on the continent, countries are making mobile transfers free of charge to encourage cashless payments and restrain the virus. How will this shape the mobile economy on the continent?
Economist warn SA heads for junk status
This week’s relief rally has proven to be short lived with markets today putting the breaks on recent gains. Joining CNBC Africa for more on the meltdown which comes ahead of the ratings decision from Moody’s is Dale Hutcheson, Fund Manager, Absa Asset Management and Chris Holdsworth, Chief Investment Strategist, Investec Wealth & Investment, SA and Cobus Cilliers, Head of Investments from Mosaic Financial Solutions....
Edcon CEO Grant Pattison's impassioned plea to suppliers
On Thursday Edcon CEO Grant Pattison broke down as he spoke to suppliers about the implications of COVID-19 and #21daylockdownSA for one of the continent’s oldest clothing retailers. This is what he said….
