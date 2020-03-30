With Rwanda on a lock down as a measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus, low income earners who rely on day to day activities to feed their families have been heavily affected. But some in the community are coming together to help the most vulnerable. CNBC Africa spoke to Germain Rwibutso, Founder of AMEZA APP, an application that helps to ease the distribution of aid to those most in need.
Standard Bank extends instalment relief measures to personal account customers
Standard Bank has announced a second wave of relief to help its customer base navigate financial commitments as COVID-19 continues to impact the livelihood of many individuals across the country.
Bank charges reduced for social grant beneficiaries during COVID-19 lockdown
Banks will significantly reduce their charges for South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) grant beneficiaries, to increase the number of pay-points they can use to collect their grants, which will help maintain social distancing in queues at bank branches and retailers, for the duration of the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.
How this APP is helping ease aid distribution amid COVID-19
