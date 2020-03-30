Lagos State passes bill, offers economic support to mitigate COVID-19 impact

The Africa Risk Capacity is a specialised Agency of the African Union and they are currently undertaking an urgent exercise to model the potential impact of the coronavirus on Africa to inform and guide member states. This modelling according to the ARC will look into the likely short-term and medium-term effects of the pandemic on the continent as well as how to mitigate these shocks. Mohamed Beavogui, Director General and United Nations Assistant Secretary General, African Risk Capacity joins CNBC Africa for more insight into this.