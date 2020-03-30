Lagos State has signed an Infectious Disease Emergency Provisions regulation to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. The Attorney-General of Lagos State, Moyosore Onigbajo says this give legal backing to the state’s COVID – 19 containment measures.
Lagos State unveils emergency provisions to combat COVID-19
COVID-19 Masks yes, small business sorry no.
“We are absolutely award of this issue and the Solidarity Fund is consulting with the Department of Health here and will carry out the utmost diligence in making the purchase,” says Nicola Galombik is executive director of Yellowwoods, the investment holding company, who is working with the fund.
South Africa’s rand crashes to its lowest ever after Moody’s pulls the plug
South Africa’s rand plunged to an all-time low on Monday, falling below 18.00 to a dollar after ratings firm Moody’s cut the country’s last investment grade credit rating, adding to mounting panic about the coronavirus outbreak.
This tech company is developing a touch-less identification system for COVID-19 response
One of the key challenges in responding to the coronavirus outbreak is the need to diagnose people rapidly and accurately, and identify who they have contacted. A Kenyan NGO and a UK technology company have collaborated to develop a new technology solution designed for infectious disease control. DR. Toby Norman, CEO and Co-Founder of Simprints joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: Lagos, FCT & Ogun State to go into lockdown
READ: COVID-19: Rwanda on lockdown READ: Nationwide lockdown announced in South Africa...
How this APP aids the diagnostics and symptom tracking of COVID-19
Medical diagnostics distributor, RedBird, has launched a COVID-19 Daily Check-in App and Symptom Tracker, in a bid to counter the spread of coronavirus in Africa. Patrick Beattie, Co-Founder and CEO of Redbird joins CNBC Africa for more.
NSE opens week in red
Nigeria's equities market opened the week in red, dragged down by some bellwethers in the banking sector. Muktar Mohammed an Analyst at Assar Investments joins CNBC Africa for more.
Central Bank of Nigeria obtains exemption for money markets ahead of COVID-19 lockdown
The Central Bank of Nigeria says it has obtained exemptions from the President to allow very skeletal operations in the financial system and money markets in order to keep the system in light operations during the lockdown in Lagos Abuja and Ogun states. Ahead of the lockdown tonight, Nnamdi Nwizu, Co-Managing Partner at Comercio Partners joins CNBC Africa for a focus on Nigeria’s fixed income and Forex market.
NSE opens week in red
Nigeria's equities market opened the week in red, dragged down by some bellwethers in the banking sector. Muktar Mohammed an Analyst at Assar Investments joins CNBC Africa for more.
Central Bank of Nigeria obtains exemption for money markets ahead of COVID-19 lockdown
The Central Bank of Nigeria says it has obtained exemptions from the President to allow very skeletal operations in the financial system and money markets in order to keep the system in light operations during the lockdown in Lagos Abuja and Ogun states. Ahead of the lockdown tonight, Nnamdi Nwizu, Co-Managing Partner at Comercio Partners joins CNBC Africa for a focus on Nigeria’s fixed income and Forex market.
FNB confirms measures to help customers impacted by COVID-19
“In recent weeks, the South African Government, business community, philanthropists and society at large have shown remarkable unity in a joint effort to protect our country against the impact of COVID-19,” writes FNB Chief Executive Officer, Jacques Celliers.
Sam Amadi on Nigeria’s planned electricity tariff hike & COVID-19 impact
The 14-day lock-down of businesses in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun states, announced by President Muhammadu Buhari will begin tonight at 11 pm. This is less than 48 hours to the planned hike in electricity tariffs announced earlier in the year, which kicks in on the 1st of April? Should the tariff hike still hold bearing in mind recent development around the COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown? Sam Amadi, Former Director General of the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission joins CNBC Africa for more.
