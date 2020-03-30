The Solidarity Fund set up to fight COVID-19 in South Africa had raised R500 million. The fund will spend a slice of this buying five million masks and gloves from manufacturers in China, the rest will go to supporting the healthcare system, humanitarian effort and mobilising citizens to flatten the curve and manage the pandemic. Gloria Serobe, Chairperson of The Solidarity Fund.
Africa’s largest internet group, Naspers donates R1.5bn to fight Covid-19
On Saturday the Motsepe family and associates donated R1bn to fight Covid-19. Today Africa's largest internet company...
SA’s Solidarity Fund to appoint board next week: Serobe
Kuben Naidoo on what the SARB is doing to cushion banks from COVID-19
In the last week South Africa’s banking regulator has taken extraordinary measures to stabilise the bond markets and financial system, on which the very heart of the economy is built on. The South African Reserve Bank revealed plans to buy bonds and give banks a respite from accounting and capital rules. This could release about 300 billion rand for lending to assist the economy to deal with Moody’s downgrade and COVID-19. Kuben Naidoo, Deputy Governor of the South African Reserve Bank and Chief Executive Officer of the Prudential Authority joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19 will see more demand from banks – Nedbank CEO
On Friday a few minutes before the clock struck midnight, Moody’s downgrade South Africa to junk. Mike Brown, CEO of Nedbank warns that this will make it increasingly difficult to borrow money around the world and in the COVID-19 era more will be expected from banks.
How Remgro’s one billion rand fund for SMEs will work
Last week South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa revealed that the Rupert and Oppenheimer families had each contributed R1 billion to assist small businesses and their employees affected by the coronavirus pandemic and the country’s #21daylockdown. Yesterday more details were announced on the Rupert family funding. The fund will be administered by BUSINESS/PARTNERS of which Remgro owns 42.8 per cent stake. Ben Bierman, Managing Director at BUSINESS/PARTNERS joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: Lagos, FCT & Ogun State to go into lockdown
READ: COVID-19: Rwanda on lockdown READ: Nationwide lockdown announced in South Africa...
Why The U.S. Probably Won’t Run Out Of Food During Coronavirus
While the American public stays home to slow the spread of the coronavirus, they are eating more meals in personal kitchens and less in restaurants. Supermarkets around the country are struggling to maintain stocked shelves and to keep up with the in
Zimbabweans enter coronavirus lockdown amid severe economic crisis
Zimbabwe began a 21-day nationwide lockdown on Monday, following neighbour South Africa in implementing some of the world’s toughest anti-coronavirus measures likely to hurt an economy already suffering hyperinflation and food shortages.
Kuben Naidoo on what the SARB is doing to cushion banks from COVID-19
In the last week South Africa’s banking regulator has taken extraordinary measures to stabilise the bond markets and financial system, on which the very heart of the economy is built on. The South African Reserve Bank revealed plans to buy bonds and give banks a respite from accounting and capital rules. This could release about 300 billion rand for lending to assist the economy to deal with Moody’s downgrade and COVID-19. Kuben Naidoo, Deputy Governor of the South African Reserve Bank and Chief Executive Officer of the Prudential Authority joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19 Masks yes, small business sorry no.
“We are absolutely award of this issue and the Solidarity Fund is consulting with the Department of Health here and will carry out the utmost diligence in making the purchase,” says Nicola Galombik is executive director of Yellowwoods, the investment holding company, who is working with the fund.
This tech company is developing a touch-less identification system for COVID-19 response
One of the key challenges in responding to the coronavirus outbreak is the need to diagnose people rapidly and accurately, and identify who they have contacted. A Kenyan NGO and a UK technology company have collaborated to develop a new technology solution designed for infectious disease control. DR. Toby Norman, CEO and Co-Founder of Simprints joins CNBC Africa for more.
How this APP aids the diagnostics and symptom tracking of COVID-19
Medical diagnostics distributor, RedBird, has launched a COVID-19 Daily Check-in App and Symptom Tracker, in a bid to counter the spread of coronavirus in Africa. Patrick Beattie, Co-Founder and CEO of Redbird joins CNBC Africa for more.
NSE opens week in red
Nigeria's equities market opened the week in red, dragged down by some bellwethers in the banking sector. Muktar Mohammed an Analyst at Assar Investments joins CNBC Africa for more.
Central Bank of Nigeria obtains exemption for money markets ahead of COVID-19 lockdown
The Central Bank of Nigeria says it has obtained exemptions from the President to allow very skeletal operations in the financial system and money markets in order to keep the system in light operations during the lockdown in Lagos Abuja and Ogun states. Ahead of the lockdown tonight, Nnamdi Nwizu, Co-Managing Partner at Comercio Partners joins CNBC Africa for a focus on Nigeria’s fixed income and Forex market.
