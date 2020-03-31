Calgro M3 has donated over 3,000 bottles of hand sanitisers to the Fleurhof community and have pledged its support and assistance to the community as South Africa battles with a 21-day national lockdown. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Wikus Lategan, CEO of Calgro M3.
Calgro M3 donates sanitisers to the Fleurhof Community, pledges more support to battle COVID-19
How SA’s small businesses can access the R1bn Oppenheimer fund
The richest man in South Africa has stepped in to offer a lifeline to small businesses in these difficult times. Nicky Oppenheimer – worth $7.5 billion dollars as we speak according to Forbes – has pledged a billion rand to fight COVID-19 and help out employees in SMME’s. It will transfer funds to employees through interest free loans and also plans to stimulate economic growth after the crisis. Nicky Oppenheimer joins CNBC Africa for more.
This fund seeks to help black entrepreneurs tackle COVID-19
The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition and the National Empowerment Fund have created a fund for black entrepreneurs to manufacture and supply medical products in South Africa to help in the fight against COVID-19. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Hlengiwe Makahthini, Spokesperson of the National Empowerment Fund.
How Kenya plans to help its SMEs weather COVID-19 crisis
Small and medium enterprises are some of the most affected in Kenya due to the on-going global COVID19 pandemic but to help cushion the economic blow, the government has introduced a series of stimulus measures, including reducing value-added tax and corporation tax but is this enough; CNBC Africa spoke to George Bodo, Director at Callstreet Research and Analytics LTD.
Sanlam appoints ex-Old Mutual boss as new CEO
Sanlam today announced that the Sanlam Board has approved new appointments in three of its most senior positions in the diversified financial services group.
Huawei misses 2019 targets citing US sanctions | Squawk Box Europe
Huawei's rotating chairman Eric Xu outlines the company's financial results for 2019.
COVID-19: Uganda president announces 14 day national lockdown
Uganda's President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in his address to the nation last night announced a nationwide lockdown for the next two weeks as the country battles the covid19 pandemic. NTV's Qatahar Raymond Mujuni joined CNBC Africa for more.
How COVID-19 is impacting East Africa’s coffee producers
Coffee importers in some of the largest consuming countries are stockpiling, bringing forward orders by up to a month to avoid shortages as supply chains be disrupted by coronavirus lockdowns, CNBC Africa spoke to the Founder, Cafe for Change, Fernando Morales de la Cruz for more.
COVID-19: How can Nigeria curtail the spread?
On the 27th of February Nigeria announced its index case of the novel corona-virus. As health authorities activated the multi-sectorial National Emergency Operations Centre. Since then the World Health Organisation has declared the disease a pandemic as it spread in over 100 countries. To discuss Nigeria’s efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, CNBC Africa’s Esther Awoniyi caught up with Dr Babaseyi Oyesola, Consultant in Anaesthesia & Critical Care and Akintunde Sawyerr, former Head of Supply Chain at the National Health Service, UK....
Africa’s largest internet group, Naspers donates R1.5bn to fight Covid-19
On Saturday the Motsepe family and associates donated R1bn to fight Covid-19. Today Africa's largest internet company pledged R1.5bn, Read its statement...
SA’s Solidarity Fund to appoint board next week: Serobe
The Solidarity Fund set up to fight COVID-19 in South Africa had raised R500 million. The fund will spend a slice of this buying five million masks and gloves from manufacturers in China, the rest will go to supporting the healthcare system, humanitarian effort and mobilising citizens to flatten the curve and manage the pandemic. Gloria Serobe, Chairperson of The Solidarity Fund.
