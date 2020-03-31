On the 27th of February Nigeria announced its index case of the novel corona-virus. As health authorities activated the multi-sectorial National Emergency Operations Centre. Since then the World Health Organisation has declared the disease a pandemic as it spread in over 100 countries. To discuss Nigeria’s efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, CNBC Africa’s Esther Awoniyi caught up with Dr Babaseyi Oyesola, Consultant in Anaesthesia & Critical Care and Akintunde Sawyerr, former Head of Supply Chain at the National Health Service, UK….
News
COVID-19: How can Nigeria curtail the spread?
On the 27th of February Nigeria announced its index case of the novel corona-virus. As health authorities activated the multi-sectorial National Emergency Operations Centre. Since then the World Health Organisation has declared the disease a pandemic as it spread in over 100 countries. To discuss Nigeria’s efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, CNBC Africa’s Esther Awoniyi caught up with Dr Babaseyi Oyesola, Consultant in Anaesthesia & Critical Care and Akintunde Sawyerr, former Head of Supply Chain at the National Health Service, UK....
No surprise that China’s March PMI numbers improved, says economist | Street Signs Asia
It shouldn't be surprising that China's manufacturing activity in March improved from the previous month, when its economy hit a "full-stop" amid the coronavirus outbreak, says Qian Wang, managing director and chief Asia-Pacific economist a
Africa’s largest internet group, Naspers donates R1.5bn to fight Covid-19
On Saturday the Motsepe family and associates donated R1bn to fight Covid-19. Today Africa's largest internet company...
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Featured
COVID-19: Lagos, FCT & Ogun State to go into lockdown
READ: COVID-19: Rwanda on lockdown READ: Nationwide lockdown announced in South Africa...
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
International
Can the coronavirus outbreak be contained? | CNBC Reports
CNBC -
By the time the novel coronavirus was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization on March 11, nearly 120,000 people were infected worldwide, with at least 4,292 deaths. As a wave of panic spread across the globe, governments mobilized resources to contain the outbreak, exposing flaws in current health systems. With the world becoming more interconnected, CNBC’s Nessa Anwar examines how countries can prepare for a viral outbreak. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi...
CEO Interviews
SA’s Solidarity Fund to appoint board next week: Serobe
The Solidarity Fund set up to fight COVID-19 in South Africa had raised R500 million. The fund will spend a slice of this buying five million masks and gloves from manufacturers in China, the rest will go to supporting the healthcare system, humanitarian effort and mobilising citizens to flatten the curve and manage the pandemic. Gloria Serobe, Chairperson of The Solidarity Fund.
article
Stress Theory in Nursing
The Adaptation Model and Tension Theory in Nursing Abilities study emphasize the significance with the connection amongst the social and physiological elements of overall...
International
Why The U.S. Probably Won’t Run Out Of Food During Coronavirus
CNBC -
While the American public stays home to slow the spread of the coronavirus, they are eating more meals in personal kitchens and less in restaurants. Supermarkets around the country are struggling to maintain stocked shelves and to keep up with the in
- Advertisement -
More Articles Like This
SA’s Solidarity Fund to appoint board next week: Serobe
The Solidarity Fund set up to fight COVID-19 in South Africa had raised R500 million. The fund will spend a slice of this buying five million masks and gloves from manufacturers in China, the rest will go to supporting the healthcare system, humanitarian effort and mobilising citizens to flatten the curve and manage the pandemic. Gloria Serobe, Chairperson of The Solidarity Fund.
Kuben Naidoo on what the SARB is doing to cushion banks from COVID-19
In the last week South Africa’s banking regulator has taken extraordinary measures to stabilise the bond markets and financial system, on which the very heart of the economy is built on. The South African Reserve Bank revealed plans to buy bonds and give banks a respite from accounting and capital rules. This could release about 300 billion rand for lending to assist the economy to deal with Moody’s downgrade and COVID-19. Kuben Naidoo, Deputy Governor of the South African Reserve Bank and Chief Executive Officer of the Prudential Authority joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19 will see more demand from banks – Nedbank CEO
On Friday a few minutes before the clock struck midnight, Moody’s downgrade South Africa to junk. Mike Brown, CEO of Nedbank warns that this will make it increasingly difficult to borrow money around the world and in the COVID-19 era more will be expected from banks.
How Remgro’s one billion rand fund for SMEs will work
Last week South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa revealed that the Rupert and Oppenheimer families had each contributed R1 billion to assist small businesses and their employees affected by the coronavirus pandemic and the country’s #21daylockdown. Yesterday more details were announced on the Rupert family funding. The fund will be administered by BUSINESS/PARTNERS of which Remgro owns 42.8 per cent stake. Ben Bierman, Managing Director at BUSINESS/PARTNERS joins CNBC Africa for more.
- Advertisement -