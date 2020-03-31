COVID-19: Ogun State confirms new case, postpones lockdown to Friday

By CNBC Africa

News

CoronavirusReuters -

Tanzania confirms first coronavirus death

Tanzania confirmed its first coronavirus death on Tuesday, Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu said in a statement.
Read more
East AfricaCNBC Africa -

AfDB President bids farewell to Victor Oladokun, Director of Communication

“Victor joined the Bank two and half years ago, and has provided exceptional leadership on communication. He has led an outstanding team,” writes African Development Bank President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Ogun State confirms new case, postpones lockdown to Friday

Nigeria's President imposed a 14-day lockdown on Ogun, Lagos and Abuja but Ogun state has postponed the move until Friday this week. The state governor says the move became necessary to enable the distribution of relief materials ahead of the total lockdown. Remmy Hassan, Special Adviser on Public Communications to the Ogun State governor joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more

Nigeria’s President imposed a 14-day lockdown on Ogun, Lagos and Abuja but Ogun state has postponed the move until Friday this week. The state governor says the move became necessary to enable the distribution of relief materials ahead of the total lockdown. Remmy Hassan, Special Adviser on Public Communications to the Ogun State governor joins CNBC Africa for more….

Previous articleJournalism – Coronavirus: How to receive all the press releases about coronavirus issued by African governments and instititutions
Next articleAfDB President bids farewell to Victor Oladokun, Director of Communication
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

VideosCNBC Africa -

How SA’s small businesses can access the R1bn Oppenheimer fund

The richest man in South Africa has stepped in to offer a lifeline to small businesses in these difficult times. Nicky Oppenheimer – worth $7.5 billion dollars as we speak according to Forbes – has pledged a billion rand to fight COVID-19 and help out employees in SMME’s. It will transfer funds to employees through interest free loans and also plans to stimulate economic growth after the crisis. Nicky Oppenheimer joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

Nigeria locks down Abuja, Lagos & Ogun to fight coronavirus

CNBC Africa -
As Nigeria commences it 14-day lockdown of three major states Abuja, Lagos and Ogun, as part of efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus which has seen numbers rising, CNBC Africa's Christy Cole reports on how Nigerians were stocking up supplies to meet up the 11:00pm deadline last night.
Read more
Videos

Nigeria’s private sector, CBN partner in fight against COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria's private sector and the Central Bank have come together to form the Nigerian Private Sector Coalition against Covid-19. The coalition is made up of top CEO's of the private sector and part of their objectives is to mobilize private sector resources to combat the unfolding health and economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Kayode Akindele, Partner at TIA Capital joins CNBC Africa discuss the economic fallout of this lock down
Read more
Videos

How SA’s small businesses can access the R1bn Oppenheimer fund

CNBC Africa -
The richest man in South Africa has stepped in to offer a lifeline to small businesses in these difficult times. Nicky Oppenheimer – worth $7.5 billion dollars as we speak according to Forbes – has pledged a billion rand to fight COVID-19 and help out employees in SMME’s. It will transfer funds to employees through interest free loans and also plans to stimulate economic growth after the crisis. Nicky Oppenheimer joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
CEO Interviews

This fund seeks to help black entrepreneurs tackle COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition and the National Empowerment Fund have created a fund for black entrepreneurs to manufacture and supply medical products in South Africa to help in the fight against COVID-19. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Hlengiwe Makahthini, Spokesperson of the National Empowerment Fund.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Nigeria locks down Abuja, Lagos & Ogun to fight coronavirus

Videos CNBC Africa -
As Nigeria commences it 14-day lockdown of three major states Abuja, Lagos and Ogun, as part of efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus which has seen numbers rising, CNBC Africa's Christy Cole reports on how Nigerians were stocking up supplies to meet up the 11:00pm deadline last night.
Read more

Nigeria’s private sector, CBN partner in fight against COVID-19

Videos CNBC Africa -
Nigeria's private sector and the Central Bank have come together to form the Nigerian Private Sector Coalition against Covid-19. The coalition is made up of top CEO's of the private sector and part of their objectives is to mobilize private sector resources to combat the unfolding health and economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Kayode Akindele, Partner at TIA Capital joins CNBC Africa discuss the economic fallout of this lock down
Read more

How SA’s small businesses can access the R1bn Oppenheimer fund

Videos CNBC Africa -
The richest man in South Africa has stepped in to offer a lifeline to small businesses in these difficult times. Nicky Oppenheimer – worth $7.5 billion dollars as we speak according to Forbes – has pledged a billion rand to fight COVID-19 and help out employees in SMME’s. It will transfer funds to employees through interest free loans and also plans to stimulate economic growth after the crisis. Nicky Oppenheimer joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

This fund seeks to help black entrepreneurs tackle COVID-19

CEO Interviews CNBC Africa -
The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition and the National Empowerment Fund have created a fund for black entrepreneurs to manufacture and supply medical products in South Africa to help in the fight against COVID-19. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Hlengiwe Makahthini, Spokesperson of the National Empowerment Fund.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved