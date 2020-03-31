COVID-19: Uganda president announces 14 day national lockdown

COVID-19: Uganda president announces 14 day national lockdown

Uganda's President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in his address to the nation last night announced a nationwide lockdown for the next two weeks as the country battles the covid19 pandemic. NTV's Qatahar Raymond Mujuni joined CNBC Africa for more.
Uganda's President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in his address to the nation last night announced a nationwide lockdown for the next two weeks as the country battles the covid19 pandemic.

