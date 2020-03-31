Developing nations need $2.5trn to fight COVID-19, here’s how the money can be raised

Developing nations need an additional $2.5 trillion on top of recently announced stimulus measures to fight the economic blow from the coronavirus. That’s according to a United Nations report launched today. The report outlines ways in which that money can be raised. Richard Kozul-Wright, who was part of the research, joins CNBC Africa for more.
South Africa looks to structural reforms as it loses its last investment-grade credit rating
By: Elliot Smith KEY POINTS South Africa now has...
This is how war and revolt have done worse to the mines than COVID-19.
Planes dropped bombs from the blue, artillery shelled suburban houses, riflemen fought street battles, snipers fired from bedroom windows and tanks rumbled through the suburbs.
The African billionaire who wants COVID-19 to bounce off business
“It was actually a word from my grandson, Sam, that said we have been privileged for quite some time as South Africans and in a crisis like this you need to give something back to the country"
JSE CEO on Moody's downgrade & COVID-19 impact
JSE CEO on Moody’s downgrade & COVID-19 impact
The JSE is expected to see massive capital outflows from the bond market when South Africa gets kicked out the World Government Bond Index because of its junk status rating. But CEO Leila Fourie says the net market fallout may be limited by active fund managers picking up the slack from passive funds that dump our non-investment grade bonds. JSE Group CEO Leila Fourie joins CNBC Africa for more.
How COVID-19 is transforming the way students are educated
In a matter of months COVID-19 has changed how students are educated after numerous countries put forward strict measures and closed schools. Robert Stephanus Kleynhans, Director, SABIS International School Runda joined CNBC Africa to give insight on how the education system in Kenya is responding to these changes and if the new solutions for education could bring much needed innovation in the sector.
The economic cost of Kenya’s COVID-19 curfew
Kenya recently put in place a partial lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 with a full shutdown likely to be imposed in light of increasing number of infections. Risk Expert, Caroline Gathii joins CNBC Africa to discuss the economic implications of this curfew.
The African billionaire who wants COVID-19 to bounce off business
“It was actually a word from my grandson, Sam, that said we have been privileged for quite some time as South Africans and in a crisis like this you need to give something back to the country"
Harmony Gold sees lower gold production during 21-day lockdown
Reuters -
Harmony Gold Mining Company said on Tuesday that it expects limited gold production during the 21-day lockdown in South Africa in the wake of the fast-spreading coronavirus.
How Montana Became A Hub For Amazon Prep Centers
CNBC -
Prep centers have become an important part of Amazon’s vast supply chain. Though not overseen by Amazon directly, prep centers work with Amazon’s third-party sellers to get packages ready to be shipped to Amazon’s warehouses. CNBC traveled to R
Tanzania confirms first coronavirus death
Reuters -
Tanzania confirmed its first coronavirus death on Tuesday, Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu said in a statement.
Developing nations need $2.5trn to fight COVID-19, here’s how the money can be raised
Nigeria locks down Abuja, Lagos & Ogun to fight coronavirus
As Nigeria commences it 14-day lockdown of three major states Abuja, Lagos and Ogun, as part of efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus which has seen numbers rising, CNBC Africa's Christy Cole reports on how Nigerians were stocking up supplies to meet up the 11:00pm deadline last night.
Nigeria’s private sector, CBN partner in fight against COVID-19
Nigeria's private sector and the Central Bank have come together to form the Nigerian Private Sector Coalition against Covid-19. The coalition is made up of top CEO's of the private sector and part of their objectives is to mobilize private sector resources to combat the unfolding health and economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Kayode Akindele, Partner at TIA Capital joins CNBC Africa discuss the economic fallout of this lock down
How SA’s small businesses can access the R1bn Oppenheimer fund
The richest man in South Africa has stepped in to offer a lifeline to small businesses in these difficult times. Nicky Oppenheimer – worth $7.5 billion dollars as we speak according to Forbes – has pledged a billion rand to fight COVID-19 and help out employees in SMME’s. It will transfer funds to employees through interest free loans and also plans to stimulate economic growth after the crisis. Nicky Oppenheimer joins CNBC Africa for more.
This fund seeks to help black entrepreneurs tackle COVID-19
The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition and the National Empowerment Fund have created a fund for black entrepreneurs to manufacture and supply medical products in South Africa to help in the fight against COVID-19. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Hlengiwe Makahthini, Spokesperson of the National Empowerment Fund.
