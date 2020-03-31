Small and medium enterprises are some of the most affected in Kenya due to the on-going global COVID19 pandemic but to help cushion the economic blow, the government has introduced a series of stimulus measures, including reducing value-added tax and corporation tax but is this enough; CNBC Africa spoke to George Bodo, Director at Callstreet Research and Analytics LTD.
Sanlam appoints ex-Old Mutual boss as new CEO
Sanlam today announced that the Sanlam Board has approved new appointments in three of its most senior positions in the diversified financial services group.
How Kenya plans to help its SMEs weather COVID-19 crisis
COVID-19: Uganda president announces 14 day national lockdown
Uganda's President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in his address to the nation last night announced a nationwide lockdown for the next two weeks as the country battles the covid19 pandemic. NTV's Qatahar Raymond Mujuni joined CNBC Africa for more.
How COVID-19 is impacting East Africa’s coffee producers
Coffee importers in some of the largest consuming countries are stockpiling, bringing forward orders by up to a month to avoid shortages as supply chains be disrupted by coronavirus lockdowns, CNBC Africa spoke to the Founder, Cafe for Change, Fernando Morales de la Cruz for more.
COVID-19: How can Nigeria curtail the spread?
On the 27th of February Nigeria announced its index case of the novel corona-virus. As health authorities activated the multi-sectorial National Emergency Operations Centre. Since then the World Health Organisation has declared the disease a pandemic as it spread in over 100 countries. To discuss Nigeria’s efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, CNBC Africa’s Esther Awoniyi caught up with Dr Babaseyi Oyesola, Consultant in Anaesthesia & Critical Care and Akintunde Sawyerr, former Head of Supply Chain at the National Health Service, UK....
COVID-19: Lagos, FCT & Ogun State to go into lockdown
READ: COVID-19: Rwanda on lockdown READ: Nationwide lockdown announced in South Africa...
How COVID-19 is impacting East Africa’s coffee producers
China’s manufacturing activity defies expectations of a contraction | Street Signs Asia
Markets responded positively to the latest manufacturing PMI data in China. While domestic demand might be improving, Chetan Seth of Nomura says the country is likely to experience further headwinds from a drop in external demand.
Gold could test $1,800 in the near term, says investment advisor | Street Signs Asia
The rally in gold markets will likely continue and it could test $1,800 in the near term and may even head toward the 2011 high of $1,923, as investors turn to this precious metal to protect wealth, says Barry Dawes, executive chairman of Martin Plac
There are health care winners and losers beyond pharma in current environment | Squawk Box Europe
Martin Henrichs, EMEA head of health care investment banking at UBS, discusses progress in developing a treatment for the new strain of coronavirus.
Kuben Naidoo on what the SARB is doing to cushion banks from COVID-19
In the last week South Africa’s banking regulator has taken extraordinary measures to stabilise the bond markets and financial system, on which the very heart of the economy is built on. The South African Reserve Bank revealed plans to buy bonds and give banks a respite from accounting and capital rules. This could release about 300 billion rand for lending to assist the economy to deal with Moody’s downgrade and COVID-19. Kuben Naidoo, Deputy Governor of the South African Reserve Bank and Chief Executive Officer of the Prudential Authority joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19 will see more demand from banks – Nedbank CEO
On Friday a few minutes before the clock struck midnight, Moody’s downgrade South Africa to junk. Mike Brown, CEO of Nedbank warns that this will make it increasingly difficult to borrow money around the world and in the COVID-19 era more will be expected from banks.
How Remgro’s one billion rand fund for SMEs will work
Last week South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa revealed that the Rupert and Oppenheimer families had each contributed R1 billion to assist small businesses and their employees affected by the coronavirus pandemic and the country’s #21daylockdown. Yesterday more details were announced on the Rupert family funding. The fund will be administered by BUSINESS/PARTNERS of which Remgro owns 42.8 per cent stake. Ben Bierman, Managing Director at BUSINESS/PARTNERS joins CNBC Africa for more.
Absa launches COVID-19 payments relief programme
Yesterday Absa revealed measures to lessen the burden on its customers as South Africa weathers the storm of COVID-19, #21daylockdwon and a downgrade to junk by Moody’s. Bongiwe Gangeni, Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Retail & Business Bank at Absa joins CNBC Africa for more.
