The economic cost of Kenya’s COVID-19 curfew

Kenya recently put in place a partial lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 with a full shutdown likely to be imposed in light of increasing number of infections. Risk Expert, Caroline Gathii joins CNBC Africa to discuss the economic implications of this curfew.
Harmony Gold sees lower gold production during 21-day lockdown
Harmony Gold Mining Company said on Tuesday that it expects limited gold production during the 21-day lockdown in South Africa in the wake of the fast-spreading coronavirus.
Tanzania confirms first coronavirus death
Tanzania confirmed its first coronavirus death on Tuesday, Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu said in a statement.
JSE CEO on Moody’s downgrade & COVID-19 impact
The JSE is expected to see massive capital outflows from the bond market when South Africa gets kicked out the World Government Bond Index because of its junk status rating. But CEO Leila Fourie says the net market fallout may be limited by active fund managers picking up the slack from passive funds that dump our non-investment grade bonds. JSE Group CEO Leila Fourie joins CNBC Africa for more.
How COVID-19 is transforming the way students are educated
In a matter of months COVID-19 has changed how students are educated after numerous countries put forward strict measures and closed schools. Robert Stephanus Kleynhans, Director, SABIS International School Runda joined CNBC Africa to give insight on how the education system in Kenya is responding to these changes and if the new solutions for education could bring much needed innovation in the sector.
COVID-19: Ogun State confirms new case, postpones lockdown to Friday
Nigeria's President imposed a 14-day lockdown on Ogun, Lagos and Abuja but Ogun state has postponed the move until Friday this week. The state governor says the move became necessary to enable the distribution of relief materials ahead of the total lockdown. Remmy Hassan, Special Adviser on Public Communications to the Ogun State governor joins CNBC Africa for more....
How SA’s small businesses can access the R1bn Oppenheimer fund
The richest man in South Africa has stepped in to offer a lifeline to small businesses in these difficult times. Nicky Oppenheimer – worth $7.5 billion dollars as we speak according to Forbes – has pledged a billion rand to fight COVID-19 and help out employees in SMME’s. It will transfer funds to employees through interest free loans and also plans to stimulate economic growth after the crisis. Nicky Oppenheimer joins CNBC Africa for more.
UK’s health system can be deployed in almost military fashion, analyst says | Squawk Box Europe
CNBC -
Matthew Oxenford, lead U.K. analyst at the Economist Intelligence Unit, discusses Britain's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
AfDB President bids farewell to Victor Oladokun, Director of Communication
“Victor joined the Bank two and half years ago, and has provided exceptional leadership on communication. He has led an outstanding team,” writes African Development Bank President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina.
Nigeria’s private sector, CBN partner in fight against COVID-19
Nigeria's private sector and the Central Bank have come together to form the Nigerian Private Sector Coalition against Covid-19. The coalition is made up of top CEO's of the private sector and part of their objectives is to mobilize private sector resources to combat the unfolding health and economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Kayode Akindele, Partner at TIA Capital joins CNBC Africa discuss the economic fallout of this lock down
How SA’s small businesses can access the R1bn Oppenheimer fund
The richest man in South Africa has stepped in to offer a lifeline to small businesses in these difficult times. Nicky Oppenheimer – worth $7.5 billion dollars as we speak according to Forbes – has pledged a billion rand to fight COVID-19 and help out employees in SMME’s. It will transfer funds to employees through interest free loans and also plans to stimulate economic growth after the crisis. Nicky Oppenheimer joins CNBC Africa for more.
This fund seeks to help black entrepreneurs tackle COVID-19
The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition and the National Empowerment Fund have created a fund for black entrepreneurs to manufacture and supply medical products in South Africa to help in the fight against COVID-19. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Hlengiwe Makahthini, Spokesperson of the National Empowerment Fund.
Calgro M3 donates sanitisers to the Fleurhof Community, pledges more support to battle COVID-19
Calgro M3 has donated over 3,000 bottles of hand sanitisers to the Fleurhof community and have pledged its support and assistance to the community as South Africa battles with a 21-day national lockdown. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Wikus Lategan, CEO of Calgro M3.
