The financial sector conduct authority has called on all regulated companies to treat customers fairly during the COVID-19 lockdown and warned that profiting off the vulnerable will not be tolerated. Kedibone Dikokwe, Divisional Executive: Conduct of Business Supervision, Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) joins CNBC Africa for more.
News
South Africa’s lockdown taxi regulations revised
“Public transport remains one of our biggest risk areas in the spread of the virus. We must therefore do everything in our power to protect both the citizens who rely on public transport and those who operate the system from exposure and possible infection,” reads the statement by South Africa’s Department of Transport.
Discovery, Vodacom set up online COVID-19 consultation service
South African insurance company Discovery and mobile operator Vodacom are teaming up to offer a free, online doctor consultation service to all South Africans with coronavirus-related concerns.
COVID-19: What the FSCA expects from financial institutions
COVID-19: Ethiopia announces sweeping measures to support economy
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ethiopian government has gone on to announce six key major economic reforms set out to stimulate the economy, CNBC Africa spoke to Zemedeneh Negatu, Global Chairman of the Fairfax Africa Fund for more.
How to separate facts from fake news about coronavirus
The spread of the COVID-19 outbreak is growing along with a surge in misinformation about the virus at the expense of facts and science. How dangerous is this and how big a hindrance to the efforts to contain the virus? Research Scientist Dr. Abdhalah Ziraba joins CNBC Africa for more.
How the insurance industry is responding to COVID-19
Insurance is one of the sectors that have a responsibility to ensure that consumers are not only catered for but that people remain calm during these times but are players in the sector doing this? CNBC Africa spoke to the Secretary General of the Organization of Eastern and Southern African Insurers, Linet Macharia for more.
Featured
South Africa looks to structural reforms as it loses its last investment-grade credit rating
By: Elliot Smith KEY POINTS South Africa now has...
Financial
South African Revenue Service is losing more than R100bn in tax, this is why…
Despite a weak economy, SARS as of midnight last night, managed to collect R1.4trn in tax revenue - growth of 5.3% for the 2019/2020 year.
Coronavirus
How you can go to the drive-in for a COVID-19 test.
“It is a lot safer because then you don’t have to have patients mixing with each other. You test them in their own environment, in the car,”
Financial
Our top share picks for the brave investor: Finding opportunities in times of adversity
“In times of extreme market volatility (and corrections), it is often unnecessary for investors to look far down the quality curve to find attractive opportunities that will generate significant returns in future. This is oftentimes the correct strategy as those economic uncertainties causing market volatility can have far more dire consequences for lower-quality businesses,” writes Stephán Engelbrecht, Fund Management.
Videos
COVID-19: Ethiopia announces sweeping measures to support economy
BRVM Composite Index down 15.7% in Q1 – Here’s what to expect in Q2
The BRVM Composite Index declined by 15.79 per cent in the first quarter of the year. Myriam Ouattara, Portfolio Manager at EDC Asset Management joins CNBC Africa to discuss what to expect from the bourse this month....
Tristan De Boysson: A man with a passion for getting people to invest in Africa’s health sector
He was born in Paris moved to Asia. Now in Dubai he is trying to hook people up with deals in Middle East and Africa in the health game. This is the story of Tristan De Boysson, CEO of Amanat....
All eyes on Nigeria’s T-bills auction
Traders expect Nigeria’s Debt Management Office to roll over a total of 96 billion naira in today's Treasury Bills Auction. Nifemi Adeniyi, Liquidity Management Team Lead at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa to discuss what to expect from the auction and more....
Renaissance Capital revises SSA growth forecast for 2020 to 1.3%
Renaissance Capital has revised its growth forecast for Sub-Saharan Africa to 1.3 per cent from its previous estimates of 3.5 per cent. Rencap also notes that oil exporters in Sub-Sharan Africa will be hit hard by the drop in oil prices and they expect Nigeria to fall back into a recession this year. Yvonne Mhango, Sub-Saharan African Economist at Renaissance Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
