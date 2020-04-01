How to safeguard your data during COVID-19

At a time when people are working from home as a measure to restrain the spread of COVID-19 outbreak, studies have shown that the disruption caused by the outbreak has seen a rise in hacker activity. Dr. Bright Mawudor, Head of Cyber Security Services at Internet Solutions Kenya LTD joined CNBC Africa to share insights into how to protect yourself.
Mary Oppenheimer and daughters donate R1 billion to COVID-19 Solidarity Fund
“We join all South Africans in expressing our profound hope that, together, we can overcome this grave challenge to our country and to the world,” writes Mary Oppenheimer and daughters.
Moody’s places Angola’s B3 ratings on review for downgrade
Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today placed Angola Government's B3 long-term issuer ratings and senior unsecured rating and its (P)B3 senior unsecured MTN rating under review for downgrade. The short-term issuer rating is affirmed at Not Prime (NP).
Renaissance Capital revises SSA growth forecast for 2020 to 1.3%
Renaissance Capital has revised its growth forecast for Sub-Saharan Africa to 1.3 per cent from its previous estimates of 3.5 per cent. Rencap also notes that oil exporters in Sub-Sharan Africa will be hit hard by the drop in oil prices and they expect Nigeria to fall back into a recession this year. Yvonne Mhango, Sub-Saharan African Economist at Renaissance Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
SA COVID-19 testing backlog: What you need to know
As South Africa’s death toll and confirmed cases of COVID-19 rises, there is concern of the more than 5000 tests that are backlogged in the system; this is according to the Mail & Guardian.
Local entrepreneurs bear the brunt of COVID-19
CNBC Africa is joined by a budding entrepreneur Lebogang Mokubela who is the CEO of digital marketing and African smartphone creator, Lemok Group.
