How to safeguard your data during COVID-19

Despite entire populations being confined to their homes and encouraged to use cashless payments, reports show that the fintech sector is not unlike many other sectors, in that it has taken a hit globally due to the COVID19 pandemic. Research shows the change in trends that have been responsible for this hit in the US and Europe; but how has Fintech in the region been effected? And what will the reaction be? DPO Group CEO, Eran Feinstein joins CNBC Africa for more.