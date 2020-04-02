COVID-19: Nigeria to start clinical trial of chloroquine

A recent report by PwC says Nigeria has an almost even balance of the population between men and women, a trend that is also mirrored in the labour force. However, the trend is skewed towards men when you consider the micro-business space where women account for 41 per cent of business ownership. Meanwhile, the world economic forum, says Nigerian women represent 65 per cent of skilled professionals, but account for only 30 per cent of senior corporate leadership positions. Andrew Nevin, Partner & Chief Economist, PwC Nigeria joins CNBC Africa's to explore the impact of Nigeria’s women on the economy....