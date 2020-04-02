As countries race to find treatment options for the coronavirus outbreak, Nigeria’s National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control; NAFDAC, has ordered the manufacturing of Chloroquine for possible clinical treatment of the virus. Mojisola Adeyeye, Director General of NAFDAC joins CNBC Africa to discuss the details.
South African Transport Minister rescinds 100% taxi capacity
South African Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has rescinded his earlier decision of allowing taxis to carry a full load of passengers.
Nigeria’s private sector coalition raises N15.3bn to fight COVID-19
The contribution of Nigeria's private sector coalition against COVID-19 hit 15.3 billion naira. The coalition which was set up by the Central bank of Nigeria seeks to raise funds to support the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Nigeria marked a record high of confirmed cases on Tuesday as the NCDC confirmed 35 new cases bringing the total 174. Sam Chidoka, Managing Director and CEO of Kairos Capital joins CNBC Africa to assess Nigeria’s efforts to curtail the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
COVID-19: Nigeria to start clinical trial of chloroquine
Nigeria’s private sector coalition raises N15.3bn to fight COVID-19
Local SA manufacturer turns to face masks amid COVID-19 crisis
One of the biggest medical supply demands globally has been the need for face masks. Here in South Africa the demand is growing and one local black owned manufacturing company called Siyasebenza is taking on the task of creating and distributing face masks across the country. Teddy Timmal, Managing Director of Siyasebenza Manufacturing joins CNBC Africa for more.
Burundi closes border with Rwanda to curb COVID-19 spread
The government of Burundi has blocked entry of cargo trucks from different East African Community countries transiting through Rwanda, a move that has gone against last week’s decision by a ministerial meeting from East African Community member states to facilitate continued free movement of goods even as they take measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Independent Analyst Ted Kaberuka joins CNBC Africa for more.
South African Revenue Service is losing more than R100bn in tax, this is why…
Despite a weak economy, SARS as of midnight last night, managed to collect R1.4trn in tax revenue - growth of 5.3% for the 2019/2020 year.
Rwanda extends COVID-19 lockdown by two weeks
The decision to extend the current two week lockdown initially declared on March 21 to contain the spread of the coronavirus was reached during an extraordinary cabinet meeting held via video conference on Wednesday.
Local SA manufacturer turns to face masks amid COVID-19 crisis
Burundi closes border with Rwanda to curb COVID-19 spread
Kenya sees increased demand for E-commerce amid COVID-19
Online shopping has evolved rapidly on the continent and it has become critically important during this on-going COVID-19 crisis. In Kenya, E-commerce platform Gobeba has recorded a tripling of orders as more Kenyans shift to online shopping rather than visiting stores. Gobeba CEO, Peter Ndang'ui joins CNBC Africa for more.
Can the Kenyan economy survive COVID-19?
The Central Bank of Kenya has taken several measures to ease the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, but are those measures enough? Journalist, Joseph Bonyo joins CNBC Africa for more.
The impact of women on Nigeria’s economy
A recent report by PwC says Nigeria has an almost even balance of the population between men and women, a trend that is also mirrored in the labour force. However, the trend is skewed towards men when you consider the micro-business space where women account for 41 per cent of business ownership. Meanwhile, the world economic forum, says Nigerian women represent 65 per cent of skilled professionals, but account for only 30 per cent of senior corporate leadership positions. Andrew Nevin, Partner & Chief Economist, PwC Nigeria joins CNBC Africa's to explore the impact of Nigeria’s women on the economy....
History chooses its people, says Basa’s new CEO Bongiwe Kunene
“History chooses its people.” You don’t need too much insight to get the context of these words from a woman with arguably one of the toughest jobs in South African business. Bongiwe Kunene is the new head of the Banking Association of South Africa – replacing veteran Cas Coovadia. She is walking straight into a banking world dogged by junk status, poor growth and COVID-19.
COVID-19: What the FSCA expects from financial institutions
The financial sector conduct authority has called on all regulated companies to treat customers fairly during the COVID-19 lockdown and warned that profiting off the vulnerable will not be tolerated. Kedibone Dikokwe, Divisional Executive: Conduct of Business Supervision, Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) joins CNBC Africa for more.
