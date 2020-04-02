Fitch: Nigerian banks at severe risk from oil price slump & COVID-19

Fitch Ratings say the credit profiles of Nigerian banks faces severe risks from the slump in oil prices and a disruption in the operating environment due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fitch noted that the weighted -average cost of risk for Nigerian banks its rates rose by 200 basis points during the 2015 oil price shocking they do not rule out a similar increase this year. Mahin Dissanayake, Senior Director at Fitch Ratings joins joins CNBC Africa for more.
South Africa’s Quantum Foods warns of 38% drop in first-half profit
South African feed and poultry company Quantum Foods said on Thursday half-year earnings could fall as much as 38%, partly due to a margin squeeze in its egg business because of lower selling prices.
COVID-19 – “Enormous gap” in ventilators for Africa – the worry is no one is sure how big.
“At the moment, we are trying to find out this information and we don’t have the actual number. What we can say, without any doubt, there is an enormous gap in the number ventilators needed in Africa.”
Global markets watch: Where to invest post COVID-19
As global markets continue to take a hit amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, there seems to be some sort of stability that is starting to creep in, Market Analyst, Mark Lee joins CNBC Africa for more....
Global markets watch: Where to invest post COVID-19
As global markets continue to take a hit amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, there seems to be some sort of stability that is starting to creep in, Market Analyst, Mark Lee joins CNBC Africa for more....
How can Nigeria withstand the economic impact of COVID-19?
Analysts say Nigeria’s economy could be headed for a recession by the end of this year on the back of the massive decline in crude prices caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. Danilola Akinbami, Head of Research at Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa for more....
NSE All Share Index down 20.6% in Q1
The NSE All-Share Index was down 20.6 per cent in the first quarter of the year. Usoro Essien, Head of Research at Vetiva joins CNBC Africa to discuss what to expect in the second quarter....
South African Revenue Service is losing more than R100bn in tax, this is why…
Despite a weak economy, SARS as of midnight last night, managed to collect R1.4trn in tax revenue - growth of 5.3% for the 2019/2020 year.
South Africa needs ‘hundreds of thousands’ of COVID-19 tests – Health Minister
Reuters -
South Africa needs to conduct “hundreds of thousands” of coronavirus tests to understand the true number of infections and halt their spread, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.
How can Nigeria withstand the economic impact of COVID-19?
Analysts say Nigeria’s economy could be headed for a recession by the end of this year on the back of the massive decline in crude prices caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. Danilola Akinbami, Head of Research at Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa for more....
NSE All Share Index down 20.6% in Q1
The NSE All-Share Index was down 20.6 per cent in the first quarter of the year. Usoro Essien, Head of Research at Vetiva joins CNBC Africa to discuss what to expect in the second quarter....
Fitch: Nigerian banks at severe risk from oil price slump & COVID-19
Nigeria’s private sector coalition raises N15.3bn to fight COVID-19
The contribution of Nigeria's private sector coalition against COVID-19 hit 15.3 billion naira. The coalition which was set up by the Central bank of Nigeria seeks to raise funds to support the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Nigeria marked a record high of confirmed cases on Tuesday as the NCDC confirmed 35 new cases bringing the total 174. Sam Chidoka, Managing Director and CEO of Kairos Capital joins CNBC Africa to assess Nigeria’s efforts to curtail the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
COVID-19: Nigeria to start clinical trial of chloroquine
As countries race to find treatment options for the coronavirus outbreak, Nigeria’s National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control; NAFDAC, has ordered the manufacturing of Chloroquine for possible clinical treatment of the virus. Mojisola Adeyeye, Director General of NAFDAC joins CNBC Africa to discuss the details.
Local SA manufacturer turns to face masks amid COVID-19 crisis
One of the biggest medical supply demands globally has been the need for face masks. Here in South Africa the demand is growing and one local black owned manufacturing company called Siyasebenza is taking on the task of creating and distributing face masks across the country. Teddy Timmal, Managing Director of Siyasebenza Manufacturing joins CNBC Africa for more.
Burundi closes border with Rwanda to curb COVID-19 spread
The government of Burundi has blocked entry of cargo trucks from different East African Community countries transiting through Rwanda, a move that has gone against last week’s decision by a ministerial meeting from East African Community member states to facilitate continued free movement of goods even as they take measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Independent Analyst Ted Kaberuka joins CNBC Africa for more.
