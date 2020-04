Fitch: Nigerian banks at severe risk from oil price slump & COVID-19

The contribution of Nigeria's private sector coalition against COVID-19 hit 15.3 billion naira. The coalition which was set up by the Central bank of Nigeria seeks to raise funds to support the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Nigeria marked a record high of confirmed cases on Tuesday as the NCDC confirmed 35 new cases bringing the total 174. Sam Chidoka, Managing Director and CEO of Kairos Capital joins CNBC Africa to assess Nigeria’s efforts to curtail the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.