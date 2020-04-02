As global markets continue to take a hit amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, there seems to be some sort of stability that is starting to creep in, Market Analyst, Mark Lee joins CNBC Africa for more….
News
South Africa’s Quantum Foods warns of 38% drop in first-half profit
South African feed and poultry company Quantum Foods said on Thursday half-year earnings could fall as much as 38%, partly due to a margin squeeze in its egg business because of lower selling prices.
COVID-19 – “Enormous gap” in ventilators for Africa – the worry is no one is sure how big.
“At the moment, we are trying to find out this information and we don’t have the actual number. What we can say, without any doubt, there is an enormous gap in the number ventilators needed in Africa.”
Global markets watch: Where to invest post COVID-19
Featured
South African Revenue Service is losing more than R100bn in tax, this is why…
Despite a weak economy, SARS as of midnight last night, managed to collect R1.4trn in tax revenue - growth of 5.3% for the 2019/2020 year.
Coronavirus
South Africa needs ‘hundreds of thousands’ of COVID-19 tests – Health Minister
Reuters -
South Africa needs to conduct “hundreds of thousands” of coronavirus tests to understand the true number of infections and halt their spread, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.
Videos
How can Nigeria withstand the economic impact of COVID-19?
Analysts say Nigeria’s economy could be headed for a recession by the end of this year on the back of the massive decline in crude prices caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. Danilola Akinbami, Head of Research at Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa for more....
Videos
NSE All Share Index down 20.6% in Q1
The NSE All-Share Index was down 20.6 per cent in the first quarter of the year. Usoro Essien, Head of Research at Vetiva joins CNBC Africa to discuss what to expect in the second quarter....
Videos
Fitch: Nigerian banks at severe risk from oil price slump & COVID-19
Fitch Ratings say the credit profiles of Nigerian banks faces severe risks from the slump in oil prices and a disruption in the operating environment due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fitch noted that the weighted -average cost of risk for Nigerian banks its rates rose by 200 basis points during the 2015 oil price shocking they do not rule out a similar increase this year. Mahin Dissanayake, Senior Director at Fitch Ratings joins joins CNBC Africa for more.
