How can Nigeria withstand the economic impact of COVID-19?

Fitch Ratings say the credit profiles of Nigerian banks faces severe risks from the slump in oil prices and a disruption in the operating environment due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fitch noted that the weighted -average cost of risk for Nigerian banks its rates rose by 200 basis points during the 2015 oil price shocking they do not rule out a similar increase this year. Mahin Dissanayake, Senior Director at Fitch Ratings joins joins CNBC Africa for more.