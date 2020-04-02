How will Rwanda’s hospitality sector recover from the COVID-19 lockdown?

International home sharing company, AirBnb has committed $250 million to hosts who lost income from to cancellations due the Covid-19 pandemic; now that Rwanda has just announced a 2 week extension on the national lockdown, what will the local hospitality sector do to cope with the halted activity? And how will it recover from bookings lost for months to come? Nsengiyumva Barakabuye, Chairman of the Rwanda Hospitality Association joins CNBC Africa for more.