How will Rwanda’s hospitality sector recover from the COVID-19 lockdown?

International home sharing company, AirBnb has committed $250 million to hosts who lost income from to cancellations due the Covid-19 pandemic; now that Rwanda has just announced a 2 week extension on the national lockdown, what will the local hospitality sector do to cope with the halted activity? And how will it recover from bookings lost for months to come? Nsengiyumva Barakabuye, Chairman of the Rwanda Hospitality Association joins CNBC Africa for more.
South Africa’s Quantum Foods warns of 38% drop in first-half profit
South African feed and poultry company Quantum Foods said on Thursday half-year earnings could fall as much as 38%, partly due to a margin squeeze in its egg business because of lower selling prices.
COVID-19 – “Enormous gap” in ventilators for Africa – the worry is no one is sure how big.
“At the moment, we are trying to find out this information and we don’t have the actual number. What we can say, without any doubt, there is an enormous gap in the number ventilators needed in Africa.”
Ethiopia using traditional medicine to fight COVID-19
Ethiopia has been coordinating the distribution of Jack Ma`s gift of essential supplies across the continent. The country is also looking to tap into the capability of traditional medicines to tackle COVID-19. Mikael Arage, Technology and Politico-economical Analyst joins CNBC Africa for more.
Global markets watch: Where to invest post COVID-19
As global markets continue to take a hit amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, there seems to be some sort of stability that is starting to creep in, Market Analyst, Mark Lee joins CNBC Africa for more....
How can Nigeria withstand the economic impact of COVID-19?
Analysts say Nigeria’s economy could be headed for a recession by the end of this year on the back of the massive decline in crude prices caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. Danilola Akinbami, Head of Research at Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa for more....
South African Revenue Service is losing more than R100bn in tax, this is why…
Despite a weak economy, SARS as of midnight last night, managed to collect R1.4trn in tax revenue - growth of 5.3% for the 2019/2020 year.
How will Rwanda’s hospitality sector recover from the COVID-19 lockdown?
South Africa needs ‘hundreds of thousands’ of COVID-19 tests – Health Minister
Reuters -
South Africa needs to conduct “hundreds of thousands” of coronavirus tests to understand the true number of infections and halt their spread, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.
Fitch: Nigerian banks at severe risk from oil price slump & COVID-19
Fitch Ratings say the credit profiles of Nigerian banks faces severe risks from the slump in oil prices and a disruption in the operating environment due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fitch noted that the weighted -average cost of risk for Nigerian banks its rates rose by 200 basis points during the 2015 oil price shocking they do not rule out a similar increase this year. Mahin Dissanayake, Senior Director at Fitch Ratings joins joins CNBC Africa for more.
Nigeria COVID-19 lockdown: CBN calls for use of alternative payment channels
Its day one of the lockdown for residents of Lagos, Abuja and Ogun states since the restriction of movement announced by President Buhari. The Central Bank of Nigeria has urged residents of these states to limit the use of cash and patronise alternative payment channels. Babs Ogundeyi, Co-Founder and CEO of Kuda, a mobile-only bank joins CNBC Africa for more.
Nigeria’s private sector coalition raises N15.3bn to fight COVID-19
The contribution of Nigeria's private sector coalition against COVID-19 hit 15.3 billion naira. The coalition which was set up by the Central bank of Nigeria seeks to raise funds to support the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Nigeria marked a record high of confirmed cases on Tuesday as the NCDC confirmed 35 new cases bringing the total 174. Sam Chidoka, Managing Director and CEO of Kairos Capital joins CNBC Africa to assess Nigeria’s efforts to curtail the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
COVID-19: Nigeria to start clinical trial of chloroquine
As countries race to find treatment options for the coronavirus outbreak, Nigeria’s National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control; NAFDAC, has ordered the manufacturing of Chloroquine for possible clinical treatment of the virus. Mojisola Adeyeye, Director General of NAFDAC joins CNBC Africa to discuss the details.
