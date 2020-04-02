Online shopping has evolved rapidly on the continent and it has become critically important during this on-going COVID-19 crisis. In Kenya, E-commerce platform Gobeba has recorded a tripling of orders as more Kenyans shift to online shopping rather than visiting stores. Gobeba CEO, Peter Ndang’ui joins CNBC Africa for more.
News
South African Transport Minister rescinds 100% taxi capacity
South African Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has rescinded his earlier decision of allowing taxis to carry a full load of passengers.
Rwanda extends COVID-19 lockdown by two weeks
The decision to extend the current two week lockdown initially declared on March 21 to contain the spread of the coronavirus was reached during an extraordinary cabinet meeting held via video conference on Wednesday.
Kenya sees increased demand for E-commerce amid COVID-19
Can the Kenyan economy survive COVID-19?
The Central Bank of Kenya has taken several measures to ease the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, but are those measures enough? Journalist, Joseph Bonyo joins CNBC Africa for more.
The impact of women on Nigeria’s economy
A recent report by PwC says Nigeria has an almost even balance of the population between men and women, a trend that is also mirrored in the labour force. However, the trend is skewed towards men when you consider the micro-business space where women account for 41 per cent of business ownership. Meanwhile, the world economic forum, says Nigerian women represent 65 per cent of skilled professionals, but account for only 30 per cent of senior corporate leadership positions. Andrew Nevin, Partner & Chief Economist, PwC Nigeria joins CNBC Africa's to explore the impact of Nigeria’s women on the economy....
History chooses its people, says Basa’s new CEO Bongiwe Kunene
“History chooses its people.” You don’t need too much insight to get the context of these words from a woman with arguably one of the toughest jobs in South African business. Bongiwe Kunene is the new head of the Banking Association of South Africa – replacing veteran Cas Coovadia. She is walking straight into a banking world dogged by junk status, poor growth and COVID-19.
Featured
South African Revenue Service is losing more than R100bn in tax, this is why…
Despite a weak economy, SARS as of midnight last night, managed to collect R1.4trn in tax revenue - growth of 5.3% for the 2019/2020 year.
International
Italy’s economy is not about to collapse, thinktank CEO says | Squawk Box Europe
Valerio De Molli, managing partner and CEO of The European House – Ambrosetti, discusses the Italian economy.
Videos
International
More economic damage expected in coming months, strategist says | Squawk Box Europe
Rupert Thompson, chief investment officer at Kingswood, discusses the market panic amid the coronavirus pandemic.
International
Aiming to help produce 25 times more ventilators over next 6 weeks: Valeo CEO | Squawk Box Europe
Jacques Aschenbroich, CEO of Valeo, discusses the firm's participation in efforts to increase ventilator production amid a global shortage.
COVID-19: Ethiopia announces sweeping measures to support economy
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ethiopian government has gone on to announce six key major economic reforms set out to stimulate the economy, CNBC Africa spoke to Zemedeneh Negatu, Global Chairman of the Fairfax Africa Fund for more.
How to separate facts from fake news about coronavirus
The spread of the COVID-19 outbreak is growing along with a surge in misinformation about the virus at the expense of facts and science. How dangerous is this and how big a hindrance to the efforts to contain the virus? Research Scientist Dr. Abdhalah Ziraba joins CNBC Africa for more.
How the insurance industry is responding to COVID-19
Insurance is one of the sectors that have a responsibility to ensure that consumers are not only catered for but that people remain calm during these times but are players in the sector doing this? CNBC Africa spoke to the Secretary General of the Organization of Eastern and Southern African Insurers, Linet Macharia for more.
COVID-19: Nigeria’s Debt Management Office suspends April savings bond offer
Nigeria’s Debt Management Office has suspended the Federal Government April Savings Bond Offer initially scheduled for the 6th to 10th of April this year. DMO says the suspension is as a result of the restrictions of movement in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun States to contain the spread of COVID-19. Chuka Nwachukwu, Fixed Income Trader at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more....
