A recent report by PwC says Nigeria has an almost even balance of the population between men and women, a trend that is also mirrored in the labour force. However, the trend is skewed towards men when you consider the micro-business space where women account for 41 per cent of business ownership. Meanwhile, the world economic forum, says Nigerian women represent 65 per cent of skilled professionals, but account for only 30 per cent of senior corporate leadership positions. Andrew Nevin, Partner & Chief Economist, PwC Nigeria joins CNBC Africa’s to explore the impact of Nigeria’s women on the economy….
News
Rwanda extends COVID-19 lockdown by two weeks
The decision to extend the current two week lockdown initially declared on March 21 to contain the spread of the coronavirus was reached during an extraordinary cabinet meeting held via video conference on Wednesday.
More restaurants and grocery stores signing up amid pandemic: Delivery Hero CEO | Squawk Box Europe
Niklas Ostberg, CEO of Delivery Hero, outlines how the coronavirus pandemic is impacting the company.
German firms in China are still concerned about demand, says business chamber | Street Signs Asia
There is "reasonable doubt" among German firms in China that business will improve as the coronavirus continues to spread globally, says Jens Hildebrandt, executive director and board member from the German Chamber of Commerce in China.
Featured
Mary Oppenheimer and daughters donate R1 billion to COVID-19 Solidarity Fund
“We join all South Africans in expressing our profound hope that, together, we can overcome this grave challenge to our country and to the world,” writes Mary Oppenheimer and daughters.
Videos
The impact of women on Nigeria’s economy
A recent report by PwC says Nigeria has an almost even balance of the population between men and women, a trend that is also mirrored in the labour force. However, the trend is skewed towards men when you consider the micro-business space where women account for 41 per cent of business ownership. Meanwhile, the world economic forum, says Nigerian women represent 65 per cent of skilled professionals, but account for only 30 per cent of senior corporate leadership positions. Andrew Nevin, Partner & Chief Economist, PwC Nigeria joins CNBC Africa's to explore the impact of Nigeria's women on the economy....
International
Most businesses in the UAE prepared to work remotely: Intelyse | Capital Connection
Scott Wilcox, CEO of Intelyse, says the government of UAE has a good handle on dealing with the complexities of the coronavirus outbreak.
International
Expect a "square root-shaped" recovery: Strategist | Capital Connection
Arnab Das from Invesco says that while he doesn't see a sustained rapid recovery, he expects a V-shaped bounce back and a period of calm before a gradual recovery again.
International
There is a ‘real risk’ of coronavirus epicenters shifting globally again: Expert | Street Signs Asia
Global coordination in managing public health care is "absolutely essential" for containing the COVID-19 pandemic, says Professor Teo Yik Ying, Dean of the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, National University of Singapore. He says cur
History chooses its people, says Basa’s new CEO Bongiwe Kunene
“History chooses its people.” You don’t need too much insight to get the context of these words from a woman with arguably one of the toughest jobs in South African business. Bongiwe Kunene is the new head of the Banking Association of South Africa – replacing veteran Cas Coovadia. She is walking straight into a banking world dogged by junk status, poor growth and COVID-19.
COVID-19: What the FSCA expects from financial institutions
The financial sector conduct authority has called on all regulated companies to treat customers fairly during the COVID-19 lockdown and warned that profiting off the vulnerable will not be tolerated. Kedibone Dikokwe, Divisional Executive: Conduct of Business Supervision, Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: Ethiopia announces sweeping measures to support economy
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ethiopian government has gone on to announce six key major economic reforms set out to stimulate the economy, CNBC Africa spoke to Zemedeneh Negatu, Global Chairman of the Fairfax Africa Fund for more.
How to separate facts from fake news about coronavirus
The spread of the COVID-19 outbreak is growing along with a surge in misinformation about the virus at the expense of facts and science. How dangerous is this and how big a hindrance to the efforts to contain the virus? Research Scientist Dr. Abdhalah Ziraba joins CNBC Africa for more.
