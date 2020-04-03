Altron eyes London listing

Altron plans to separate its UK assets from its African operations via a London listing. The technology group says the listing, still at planning stage will unlock value for its shareholders. Mteto Nyati, CEO Altron joins CNBC Africa for more.
Op-Ed: Why the COVID-19 pandemic is no time for fiscal distancing
"Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures. As such, it can no longer be business as usual".- Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank
Rand hits record low, goes over 19 to dollar as Fitch downgrades SA further into junk status
Last Friday Moody’s, the last rating agency to rate South Africa investment grade, cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk in line with economists’ forecast. Today Fitch further downgraded the country sending the rand plunging over 19 rand to the dollar. Below it gives its reasons...
Applications open for Rupert family’s R1bn fund, here’s how to apply
As small businesses around South Africa feel the weight of the country’s 21 day lockdown and the...
How to protect your mental health amid the coronovirus pandemic
The coronovirus pandemic is causing high levels of anxiety all over the world. For some, coping with lockdowns hasn’t been easy and there are concerns social distancing and isolation could negatively impact mental health. Dr Linda Blokland, Acting Head of Department at the Student Counselling Unit at the University of Pretoria joins CNBC Africa for more.
How Volkswagen is responding to COVID-19 in Africa
Globally car markets are using existing manufacturing facilities to make ventilators to fight COVID19. South Africa’s government believes car makers here can do the same.
How Africa can avert a COVID-19 triggered food crisis
The COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted supply chain and trade and thereby restricting access to food. Now experts have warned that there is a risk of food crisis if measures to protect the vulnerable and keep food supply chains live are not taken. Agricultural Economist and Food Systems expert Dr. Kirimi Sindi joins CNBC Africa for more.
SA’s banks reveal how small businesses can apply for the R1bn Oppenheimer fund
Three of South Africa’s major banks have revealed to CNBC Africa how small businesses can apply for funding from the South Africa Future Trust. This is what they had to say.
How to protect your mental health amid the coronovirus pandemic
The coronovirus pandemic is causing high levels of anxiety all over the world. For some, coping with lockdowns hasn’t been easy and there are concerns social distancing and isolation could negatively impact mental health. Dr Linda Blokland, Acting Head of Department at the Student Counselling Unit at the University of Pretoria joins CNBC Africa for more.
Siemens donates R500, 000 towards fight against COVID-19 in South Africa
In a bid to help alleviate the impact of COVID-19 in South Africa, the Southern and Eastern African division of the multinational conglomerate, Siemens, has donated R500, 000 to the Solidarity Response Fund.
A meal worth millions? Have a look at the ‘World’s Most Exclusive Dinner’
A couple paid for an 18-course dinner eaten with diamond-encrusted utensils while flying in a private jet above Southeast Asia. And it's all for a good cause. ----------- Subscribe to CNBC International TV: http://cnb.cx/2wAkfMv Subscri
Kenya, US start talks on trade agreement
The US Trade Department has started negotiations on a comprehensive trade agreement with Kenya in a move that will extend Kenya’s preferential access as the current trade arrangement under the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) closes in 5 years. If successful, the United States would forge its first bilateral trade accord with a sub-Saharan African country. Grant Harris CEO, Harris Partners LLC joins CNBC Africa for more.
Nigeria’s fixed income market quiet over COVID-19 lockdown
Traders say Nigeria’s Fixed Income market has been relatively quiet as major market players are currently observing the lockdown. However, the market received CRR refund earlier in the week along with OMO maturities worth 384.1 billion naira, which spurred buying sentiments in the Treasury bill space. Nkem Azinge, Currency Trader at UBA joins CNBC Africa for a recap of this week’s trading at Nigeria’s fixed income and forex market....
Nigeria market watch: Investors look to banks
The NSE banking Index is up over 3 per cent as investor take position in the banking sector. However, the consumer goods index has lost over 44 per cent in the first quarter of the year. Rotimi Fakayejo, Stockbroker and Capital Market Analyst joins CNBC Africa for more....
COVID-19: Nigeria delays electricity tariff hike for 3 months
The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission says there will be no tariff action in April, as the proposed increase in electricity tariffs initially slated for today has been delayed for three months. Nigeria's electricity regulator also notes that tariffs will only be raised as the Distribution Companies improve the quality of supply, meter customers and agree with consumers on rates. George Etomi, Director of the Eko Electricity Distribution Company joins CNBC Africa for more.
