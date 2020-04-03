How the COVID-19 lockdown is impacting Uganda’s economy

On Tuesday of this week Uganda began their total lockdown for an initial period of 14 days, Analyst and Chief Strategist at Impact Communication Strategies, Ken Agutamba joins CNBC Africa for what the immediate impact of these measures have been on the lives and economy of the country.
How COVID-19, oil price war impacts Nigeria
Saudi Arabia's ministry of energy says its crude output topped 12 million barrels for the first time in history on Wednesday, a day after the output cut agreement by OPEC and its allies elapsed. Oil prices shed nearly 70 per cent in the first quarter of the year and uncertainties around the coronavirus pandemic is still weighing on prices. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss how the global oil dynamics impacts Nigeria, Oyeyemi Oke, an Oil & Gas Lawyer and a Partner at A02 Law.
The rise of Esports during the COVID-19 lockdown
CNBC Africa is joined by two professionals Ashton Muller, Co-Founder and Team Manager of Goliath Gaming and Sam Wright, Founder and editor of the Tech Girl blog to talk about Esports - an industry that has been around for many years, with many people forging careers and massive success from the industry.
Telkom, Samsung team up with South African government to track those with COVID-19
South Africa’s Telkom, Samsung and the government have teamed up to develop a track and trace database to identify the whereabouts of people who may have contracted coronavirus.
Are SA retailers & suppliers hiking prices amid COVID-19 crisis?
Since panic buying reigned on South Africa amid the national lockdown, the Competition Commission has received more than 500 complaints against retailers and suppliers that have excessively hiked up the prices of essential items. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack more is Hardin Ratshisusu, Deputy Commissioner of the Competition Commission.
SA’s banks reveal how small businesses can apply for the R1bn Oppenheimer fund
Three of South Africa’s major banks have revealed to CNBC Africa how small businesses can apply for funding from the South Africa Future Trust. This is what they had to say.
Record 6.6 million Americans file for unemployment benefits as COVID-19 crisis deepens
Data has revealed that more than 6.6 million people in the United States filed for unemployment benefits last week; this comes on the back of the country having the highest confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the world and is experiencing devastating economic repercussions from the virus outbreak. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack it all is Ryan Patel, Global Business Executive and Senior Fellow at Drucker School of Management.
Tracking movements shaping the Kenyan market space amid COVID-19 crisis
In Kenya, Foreign investors withdrew about $106 million from the Nairobi Securities Exchange in February and March, leading to a sharp fall in the value of blue chip stocks like Safaricom and Equity Bank Group. Also, Moody's has warned that measures put in place to shield Kenya’s banks from disruptions associated with the coronavirus outbreak, might not hold should the situation worsen. Rodney Omukhulu, Assistant Investments Analyst at Cytonn joins CNBC Africa for more.
Here’s how young Cameroonians are banding together to fight COVID-19
A group of young Cameroonians has taken the COVID-19, bull by its horns. Andrew Tangang and his organisation decided to be at the forefront of the fight against the coronavirus by trying to develop solutions so as to protect their community.
SA coffee shop feels the wrath of the COVID-19 lockdown
As South Africa is currently in a national lockdown due to the Covid-19 outbreak one of the many issues that businesses face is the decrease in customers and supply disruptions; one such company facing the wrath of the lockdown is a coffee shop called Bean There, the owner Jonathan Robinson is now looking at big South Africa retailers such as Pick ‘n Pay, Spar & Takealot to keep afloat. Jonathan joins CNBC Africa for more.
