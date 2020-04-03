In Rwanda, IMF has confirmed that it has approved $109.4 million in credit to help address the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, The City of Kigali and Nyarugenge District Authorities have shifted some food trading activities from city markets to Nyabugogo Bus Park to decongest marketplaces, and RwandAir is working on launching cargo flights in the coming days to respond to demand in movement of good. CNBC Africa is joined by Hudson Kuteesa, Journalist with The Newtimes for more.
News
Siemens donates R500, 000 towards fight against COVID-19 in South Africa
In a bid to help alleviate the impact of COVID-19 in South Africa, the Southern and Eastern African division of the multinational conglomerate, Siemens, has donated R500, 000 to the Solidarity Response Fund.
How Africa can avert a COVID-19 triggered food crisis
The COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted supply chain and trade and thereby restricting access to food. Now experts have warned that there is a risk of food crisis if measures to protect the vulnerable and keep food supply chains live are not taken. Agricultural Economist and Food Systems expert Dr. Kirimi Sindi joins CNBC Africa for more.
Rwanda gets $109mn from IMF for COVID-19 fight
In Rwanda, IMF has confirmed that it has approved $109.4 million in credit to help address the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, The City of Kigali and Nyarugenge District Authorities have shifted some food trading activities from city markets to Nyabugogo Bus Park to decongest marketplaces, and RwandAir is working on launching cargo flights in the coming days to respond to demand in movement of good. CNBC Africa is joined by Hudson Kuteesa, Journalist with The Newtimes for more.
More Articles Like This
How Africa can avert a COVID-19 triggered food crisis
The COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted supply chain and trade and thereby restricting access to food. Now experts have warned that there is a risk of food crisis if measures to protect the vulnerable and keep food supply chains live are not taken. Agricultural Economist and Food Systems expert Dr. Kirimi Sindi joins CNBC Africa for more.
Kenya, US start talks on trade agreement
The US Trade Department has started negotiations on a comprehensive trade agreement with Kenya in a move that will extend Kenya’s preferential access as the current trade arrangement under the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) closes in 5 years. If successful, the United States would forge its first bilateral trade accord with a sub-Saharan African country. Grant Harris CEO, Harris Partners LLC joins CNBC Africa for more.
Nigeria’s fixed income market quiet over COVID-19 lockdown
Traders say Nigeria’s Fixed Income market has been relatively quiet as major market players are currently observing the lockdown. However, the market received CRR refund earlier in the week along with OMO maturities worth 384.1 billion naira, which spurred buying sentiments in the Treasury bill space. Nkem Azinge, Currency Trader at UBA joins CNBC Africa for a recap of this week’s trading at Nigeria’s fixed income and forex market....
- Advertisement -
Featured
SA’s banks reveal how small businesses can apply for the R1bn Oppenheimer fund
Three of South Africa’s major banks have revealed to CNBC Africa how small businesses can apply for funding from the South Africa Future Trust. This is what they had to say.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
Videos
Kenya, US start talks on trade agreement
The US Trade Department has started negotiations on a comprehensive trade agreement with Kenya in a move that will extend Kenya’s preferential access as the current trade arrangement under the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) closes in 5 years. If successful, the United States would forge its first bilateral trade accord with a sub-Saharan African country. Grant Harris CEO, Harris Partners LLC joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
Nigeria’s fixed income market quiet over COVID-19 lockdown
Traders say Nigeria’s Fixed Income market has been relatively quiet as major market players are currently observing the lockdown. However, the market received CRR refund earlier in the week along with OMO maturities worth 384.1 billion naira, which spurred buying sentiments in the Treasury bill space. Nkem Azinge, Currency Trader at UBA joins CNBC Africa for a recap of this week’s trading at Nigeria’s fixed income and forex market....
Videos
Nigeria market watch: Investors look to banks
The NSE banking Index is up over 3 per cent as investor take position in the banking sector. However, the consumer goods index has lost over 44 per cent in the first quarter of the year. Rotimi Fakayejo, Stockbroker and Capital Market Analyst joins CNBC Africa for more....
Videos
COVID-19: Nigeria delays electricity tariff hike for 3 months
The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission says there will be no tariff action in April, as the proposed increase in electricity tariffs initially slated for today has been delayed for three months. Nigeria's electricity regulator also notes that tariffs will only be raised as the Distribution Companies improve the quality of supply, meter customers and agree with consumers on rates. George Etomi, Director of the Eko Electricity Distribution Company joins CNBC Africa for more.
More Articles Like This
COVID-19: Nigeria delays electricity tariff hike for 3 months
The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission says there will be no tariff action in April, as the proposed increase in electricity tariffs initially slated for today has been delayed for three months. Nigeria's electricity regulator also notes that tariffs will only be raised as the Distribution Companies improve the quality of supply, meter customers and agree with consumers on rates. George Etomi, Director of the Eko Electricity Distribution Company joins CNBC Africa for more.
Nigerian markets react to the COVID-19 lockdown
Nigeria’s Ogun state will commence its own 14-day lock down today following a directive by President Muhammadu Buhari. Meanwhile, bargain hunting in the equities market led to the first positive close of the week on Thursday. Jolomi Odonghanro, Head of Research at Cordros Capital joins CNBC Africa to discuss how this pandemic is impacting the markets in Nigeria....
Access Bank: Funding rates to maintain current levels barring any CRR debit
Traders say interbank rates in Nigeria’s money market eased further on the back of the 177 billion naira OMO maturity repayment on Thursday. Bukky Aregbesola, Head of Fixed Income at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa to preview of today’s trading at Nigeria’s fixed income and forex market....
How COVID-19, oil price war impacts Nigeria
Saudi Arabia's ministry of energy says its crude output topped 12 million barrels for the first time in history on Wednesday, a day after the output cut agreement by OPEC and its allies elapsed. Oil prices shed nearly 70 per cent in the first quarter of the year and uncertainties around the coronavirus pandemic is still weighing on prices. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss how the global oil dynamics impacts Nigeria, Oyeyemi Oke, an Oil & Gas Lawyer and a Partner at A02 Law.
- Advertisement -