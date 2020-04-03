SA coffee shop feels the wrath of the COVID-19 lockdown

As South Africa is currently in a national lockdown due to the Covid-19 outbreak one of the many issues that businesses face is the decrease in customers and supply disruptions; one such company facing the wrath of the lockdown is a coffee shop called Bean There, the owner Jonathan Robinson is now looking at big South Africa retailers such as Pick ‘n Pay, Spar & Takealot to keep afloat. Jonathan joins CNBC Africa for more.
Is the S&P 500 likelier to hit 2,900 or 1,800 by the end of 2020? | Capital Connection
Stephane Monier of Lombard Odier Private Bank outlines the two scenarios which could play out for the markets, and gives his potential targets for the S&P 500 under each one.
Expecting deep recession followed by sharp recovery: Goldman Sachs strategist | Squawk Box Europe
Silvia Ardagna, managing director of the investment strategy group at Goldman Sachs Private Wealth Management, shares her outlook for the economy amid the coronavirus crisis.
Expect ‘very significant topline decline’ for luxury brands: Analyst | Squawk Box Europe
Luca Solca, senior research analyst for global luxury goods at Bernstein, outlines how the coronavirus crisis is impacting the luxury sector.
MTN sticks to dividend but warns capex may be lower due to COVID-19 concerns
Africa's largest telecoms company says it's monitoring the impact of Covid-19 lockdowns in its key markets, which include South Africa and Nigeria. It’s also grappling with the crash in the oil price which has soured investor sentiment towards the stock. MTN CFO, Ralph Mupita joins CNBC Africa for more.
Ethiopia using traditional medicine to fight COVID-19
Ethiopia has been coordinating the distribution of Jack Ma`s gift of essential supplies across the continent. The country is also looking to tap into the capability of traditional medicines to tackle COVID-19. Mikael Arage, Technology and Politico-economical Analyst joins CNBC Africa for more.
How will Rwanda’s hospitality sector recover from the COVID-19 lockdown?
International home sharing company, AirBnb has committed $250 million to hosts who lost income from to cancellations due the Covid-19 pandemic; now that Rwanda has just announced a 2 week extension on the national lockdown, what will the local hospitality sector do to cope with the halted activity? And how will it recover from bookings lost for months to come? Nsengiyumva Barakabuye, Chairman of the Rwanda Hospitality Association joins CNBC Africa for more.
Lockdowns, curfews and doorstep testing: Africa’s crackdown on the coronavirus
By: Elliot Smith KEY POINTS The Africa Centers for...
Little chance that an OPEC+ deal will save the oil market from virus slump | Capital Connection
Victor Shum of IHS Markit says an agreement between Saudi Arabia and Russia looks unlikely and any production cut is too little too late.
New tool may be able to predict severe COVID-19 cases, NYU professor says | Squawk Box Europe
Professor Anasse Bari of NYU's Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences outlines how machine learning and artificial intelligence could help in the fight against the coronavirus crisis.
Most EU countries will face a very deep recession: former Greek finance minister | Squawk Box Europe
Former Greek Finance Minister George Papaconstantinou discusses the economic shock being caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
SA coffee shop feels the wrath of the COVID-19 lockdown
How can Nigeria withstand the economic impact of COVID-19?
Analysts say Nigeria’s economy could be headed for a recession by the end of this year on the back of the massive decline in crude prices caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. Danilola Akinbami, Head of Research at Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa for more....
NSE All Share Index down 20.6% in Q1
The NSE All-Share Index was down 20.6 per cent in the first quarter of the year. Usoro Essien, Head of Research at Vetiva joins CNBC Africa to discuss what to expect in the second quarter....
Fitch: Nigerian banks at severe risk from oil price slump & COVID-19
Fitch Ratings say the credit profiles of Nigerian banks faces severe risks from the slump in oil prices and a disruption in the operating environment due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fitch noted that the weighted -average cost of risk for Nigerian banks its rates rose by 200 basis points during the 2015 oil price shocking they do not rule out a similar increase this year. Mahin Dissanayake, Senior Director at Fitch Ratings joins joins CNBC Africa for more.
Nigeria COVID-19 lockdown: CBN calls for use of alternative payment channels
Its day one of the lockdown for residents of Lagos, Abuja and Ogun states since the restriction of movement announced by President Buhari. The Central Bank of Nigeria has urged residents of these states to limit the use of cash and patronise alternative payment channels. Babs Ogundeyi, Co-Founder and CEO of Kuda, a mobile-only bank joins CNBC Africa for more.
