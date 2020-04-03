SA’s banks reveal how small businesses can apply for the R1bn Oppenheimer fund

Saudi Arabia's ministry of energy says its crude output topped 12 million barrels for the first time in history on Wednesday, a day after the output cut agreement by OPEC and its allies elapsed. Oil prices shed nearly 70 per cent in the first quarter of the year and uncertainties around the coronavirus pandemic is still weighing on prices. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss how the global oil dynamics impacts Nigeria, Oyeyemi Oke, an Oil & Gas Lawyer and a Partner at A02 Law.