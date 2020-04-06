Applications for the Rupert family’s R1 billion small business fund, now known as The Sukuma Relief Programme opened on Friday. To find out what the response has been CNBC Africa is joined by Mark Paper, Chief Operating Officer at Business Partners International.
Rupert fund overwhelmed by duplicate applications
SA’s COVID-19 lockdown: Icasa to release emergency spectrum
Icasa will release emergency spectrum to help mobile operators meet the spike in demand for broadband services due to many people working at home during South Africa’s 21 day lockdown. Acting Chair of the telecoms regulator, Keabetwse Modimoeng joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus May Cause The U.S. To Vote From Home
As states and jurisdictions move elections later in the calendar and call for voters to request absentee ballots, the country faces the possibility of holding a presidential election in the middle of a pandemic. » Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/
SA’s COVID-19 lockdown: 14000 companies apply for UIF assistance
South Africa’s 21 Day lockdown has forced many companies to shut during the period. As a consequence, many people have had to take unpaid leave while some may not have a job waiting for them when the lockdown lifts because of the fragile state of the economy. Teboho Maruping, Commissioner of the Unemployment Insurance Fund spoke to CNBC Africa on how government is helping?
Fitch on adapting ratings methodology for COVID-19
On Friday ratings agency Fitch downgraded South Africa further into junk status saying government didn’t have a clear plan to stabilise rising debt levels. However, institutions like the IMF say African countries should be allowed to increase debt to GDP ratio’s to contain the economic fallout from Covid19. Should ratings agencies therefore revise their methodology to adapt to Covid19 times? Jan Friederich, Head of Middle East and Africa Sovereign ratings at Fitch joins CNBC Africa for more.
Rand hits record low, goes over 19 to dollar as Fitch downgrades SA further into junk status
Last Friday Moody’s, the last rating agency to rate South Africa investment grade, cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk in line with economists’ forecast. Today Fitch further downgraded the country sending the rand plunging over 19 rand to the dollar. Below it gives its reasons...
How COVID-19 is impacting genocide commemoration events in Rwanda
As Rwanda prepares for the Genocide Commemoration week while being in lock down, CNBC Africa is joined by Christian Ntwari, Managing Director of Our Past, to tell us more on this year's plan for the event and how coronavirus pandemic is going to affect the event.
How the Bank of Kigali is tackling the COVID-19 crisis
Rwanda's leading bank, the Bank of Kigali has announced their contribution to the country's relief efforts in a statement outlining concessions they're making for vulnerable clients, and the fund of over $296,000 that the institution will be handing over to the Government to oversee distribution of cash and supplied to families affected by the Covid-19 crisis. Bank of Kigali CEO, Diane Karusisi joins CNBC Africa for more.
South Sudan confirms first case of COVID-19
South Sudan is the latest African country to confirm its first case of COVID-19. The virus is having profound and serious impact on the global economy and has sent policymakers looking for ways to respond. Parek Maduot, Director of Economic Development &Regional Integration, at the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region joins CNBC Africa for more.
African Development Bank President denies allegations of ill-governance
Replying to an article recently published in the French newspaper, “Le Mond”, President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina, has denied allegations questioning the transparency and governance systems of the bank.
Nigeria outlines COVID-19 fiscal response
Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Ahmed Zainab has announced some fiscal measures aimed at cushioning the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy. Emmanuel Odiaka, Managing Director and CEO of ECOB Capital joins CNBC Africa to assess these measures and review Nigeria’s fixed income and forex market.
