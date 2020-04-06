As Nigeria records more Covid-19 cases with Lagos having the highest number of cases, Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwoolu says there is a need to review its measures to ensure communities are better protected.
African Development Bank President denies allegations of ill-governance
Replying to an article recently published in the French newspaper, “Le Mond”, President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina, has denied allegations questioning the transparency and governance systems of the bank.
FNB extends aid for battling SMEs in South Africa amid COVID-19, lockdown
Amid the global COVID-19 pandemic and 21-day lockdown faced by South Africans, First National Bank has announced additional measures to assist small and medium-sized enterprises battling with funding in the country.
COVID-19: Lagos reviews measures to protect communities
As Nigeria records more Covid-19 cases with Lagos having the highest number of cases, Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwoolu says there is a need to review its measures to ensure communities are better protected.
SA chef takes his skills to social media as COVID-19 hurts business operations
Clinton Verhoog , Owner and Chef at The Chairmans Choice and Owner of Delectables Catering and Events joins CNBC Africa to discusses how he has conquered the stress and financial anxiety that has hit his catering and private chef services by keeping busy on social media as he creates cooking tutorials online during the COVID-19 lockdown.
COVID-19: Old Mutual on the need for private sector capital for African infrastructure
Paul Boynton, CEO of Old Mutual Alternative Investments joins CNBC Africa to discuss the need for private capital investment amid the current economic crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the greater need for private sector financing after the pandemic passes.
COVID-19: Moody’s downgrades Zambia from stable to negative
Africa will tread a tough road ahead as ratings agencies throw its iron fists upon African countries amid the COVID-19 crisis and economic disruptions impact private sector activity in Sub- Saharan Africa. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
Rand hits record low, goes over 19 to dollar as Fitch downgrades SA further into junk status
Last Friday Moody’s, the last rating agency to rate South Africa investment grade, cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk in line with economists’ forecast. Today Fitch further downgraded the country sending the rand plunging over 19 rand to the dollar. Below it gives its reasons...
Fear US jobless numbers will continue to get worse, economist says | Squawk Box Europe
Carl Weinberg, chief economist and managing director of High Frequency Economics, discusses the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
Here’s how this Finnish financier is helping African companies weather COVID-19 crisis
Finnfund and Kasha began their negotiations in February of this year and as they were completed, the COVID-19 crisis had already begun to take full effect in the region. By chance, the partnership still made sense; but for a crisis that's been ravaging the global economy, how will COVID-19 impact operations for an investment firm that focuses on financing private companies in developing countries? Investment Manager, Johanna Raehalme joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: Healthtech company Kasha receives $1mn investment to expand Africa footprint
Women's health focused e-Commerce company, Kasha, has received a $1 million investment from Finnish financier, FinnFund. Originally the investment was to be used to increase the company's presence in Rwanda and Kenya, and to support its expansion into other African countries, but now with the COVID-19 crisis wreaking havoc worldwide, how will the company use this timely investment to contribute to relief? Kasha Founder and CEO, Joanna Bichsel joins CNBC Africa for more.
Africa’s business leaders put people before profit to fight COVID-19
From Nigeria to South Africa, businessmen and women have pledged billions in funding to fight the coronavirus pandemic in Africa. Still, billions more are needed if the continent is to survive COVID-19 lockdowns that have brought economic activity to halt. Here’s a list of the businesspeople that have risen to the challenge of putting people before profit.
BNP Paribas sees 4% contraction for SA’s economy
BNP Paribas has become the latest bank to downgrade its growth forecast for South Africa’s economy. The international bank now expects the economy to contract by 4 per cent versus a contraction of 1.2 per cent previously. Jeff Schultz, Senior Economist at BNP Paribas joins CNBC Africa to explain the banks change in outlook?
