Paul Boynton, CEO of Old Mutual Alternative Investments joins CNBC Africa to discuss the need for private capital investment amid the current economic crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the greater need for private sector financing after the pandemic passes.
News
FNB extends aid for battling SMEs in South Africa amid COVID-19, lockdown
Amid the global COVID-19 pandemic and 21-day lockdown faced by South Africans, First National Bank has announced additional measures to assist small and medium-sized enterprises battling with funding in the country.
SA chef takes his skills to social media as COVID-19 hurts business operations
Clinton Verhoog , Owner and Chef at The Chairmans Choice and Owner of Delectables Catering and Events joins CNBC Africa to discusses how he has conquered the stress and financial anxiety that has hit his catering and private chef services by keeping busy on social media as he creates cooking tutorials online during the COVID-19 lockdown.
COVID-19: Old Mutual on the need for private sector capital for African infrastructure
Paul Boynton, CEO of Old Mutual Alternative Investments joins CNBC Africa to discuss the need for private capital investment amid the current economic crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the greater need for private sector financing after the pandemic passes.
More Articles Like This
SA chef takes his skills to social media as COVID-19 hurts business operations
Clinton Verhoog , Owner and Chef at The Chairmans Choice and Owner of Delectables Catering and Events joins CNBC Africa to discusses how he has conquered the stress and financial anxiety that has hit his catering and private chef services by keeping busy on social media as he creates cooking tutorials online during the COVID-19 lockdown.
COVID-19: Moody’s downgrades Zambia from stable to negative
Africa will tread a tough road ahead as ratings agencies throw its iron fists upon African countries amid the COVID-19 crisis and economic disruptions impact private sector activity in Sub- Saharan Africa. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
Ethiopia closes door on M-Pesa, only local companies allowed
Ethiopia has shut the door for foreign mobile phone companies like Safaricom, which had hoped to introduce its popular M-Pesa mobile money transfer platform in the market of 100 million people. According to the central bank, only allow locally-owned non-financial institutions would be allowed to offer mobile money services as it seeks to boost non-cash payments. Writer and Analyst Samuel Getachew joins CNBC Africa for more.
- Advertisement -
Featured
Rand hits record low, goes over 19 to dollar as Fitch downgrades SA further into junk status
Last Friday Moody’s, the last rating agency to rate South Africa investment grade, cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk in line with economists’ forecast. Today Fitch further downgraded the country sending the rand plunging over 19 rand to the dollar. Below it gives its reasons...
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
Videos
COVID-19: Moody’s downgrades Zambia from stable to negative
Africa will tread a tough road ahead as ratings agencies throw its iron fists upon African countries amid the COVID-19 crisis and economic disruptions impact private sector activity in Sub- Saharan Africa. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
International
Fear US jobless numbers will continue to get worse, economist says | Squawk Box Europe
Carl Weinberg, chief economist and managing director of High Frequency Economics, discusses the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
International
Coronavirus vaccine is being developed at ‘unprecedented’ speed, says expert | Street Signs Asia
A vaccine typically takes five to 10 years to develop under "usual circumstances," but support from authorities in various countries has allowed potential COVID-19 vaccines to enter the testing phase in just months, says Jerome Kim, directo
International
How tech is helping to change the way people think about food | Sustainable Energy
Technology could have a role to play in raising awareness of the impact our diets have on the planet.
More Articles Like This
COVID-19: Healthtech company Kasha receives $1mn investment to expand Africa footprint
Women's health focused e-Commerce company, Kasha, has received a $1 million investment from Finnish financier, FinnFund. Originally the investment was to be used to increase the company's presence in Rwanda and Kenya, and to support its expansion into other African countries, but now with the COVID-19 crisis wreaking havoc worldwide, how will the company use this timely investment to contribute to relief? Kasha Founder and CEO, Joanna Bichsel joins CNBC Africa for more.
Africa’s business leaders put people before profit to fight COVID-19
From Nigeria to South Africa, businessmen and women have pledged billions in funding to fight the coronavirus pandemic in Africa. Still, billions more are needed if the continent is to survive COVID-19 lockdowns that have brought economic activity to halt. Here’s a list of the businesspeople that have risen to the challenge of putting people before profit.
BNP Paribas sees 4% contraction for SA’s economy
BNP Paribas has become the latest bank to downgrade its growth forecast for South Africa’s economy. The international bank now expects the economy to contract by 4 per cent versus a contraction of 1.2 per cent previously. Jeff Schultz, Senior Economist at BNP Paribas joins CNBC Africa to explain the banks change in outlook?
Expo 2020: Dubai as a springboard for doing business in Africa
Dubai based Phanes Group is an end-to-end solar power provider operating across Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia and the Commonwealth of Independent States. CEO Martin Haupts says the Phanes Group is a truly Dubai home-grown company. CNBC Africa's Chris Bishop caught up with him in Dubai and asked how Dubai is serving as a springboard for the company and their work in Africa.
- Advertisement -