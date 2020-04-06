Ethiopia has shut the door for foreign mobile phone companies like Safaricom, which had hoped to introduce its popular M-Pesa mobile money transfer platform in the market of 100 million people. According to the central bank, only allow locally-owned non-financial institutions would be allowed to offer mobile money services as it seeks to boost non-cash payments. Writer and Analyst Samuel Getachew joins CNBC Africa for more.
News
Opportunities in energy sector despite pressure on oil price, strategist says | Squawk Box Europe
Armin Peter, global head of debt capital markets syndicate at UBS, discusses the market response to the coronavirus crisis.
Ethiopia closes door on M-Pesa, only local companies allowed
Concerned about Hungary’s actions amid coronavirus crisis, EU official says | Squawk Box Europe
Valdis Dombrovskis, executive vice president of the European Commission, discusses the economic and political impact of the coronavirus crisis in Europe.
Here’s how this Finnish financier is helping African companies weather COVID-19 crisis
Finnfund and Kasha began their negotiations in February of this year and as they were completed, the COVID-19 crisis had already begun to take full effect in the region. By chance, the partnership still made sense; but for a crisis that's been ravaging the global economy, how will COVID-19 impact operations for an investment firm that focuses on financing private companies in developing countries? Investment Manager, Johanna Raehalme joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: Healthtech company Kasha receives $1mn investment to expand Africa footprint
Women's health focused e-Commerce company, Kasha, has received a $1 million investment from Finnish financier, FinnFund. Originally the investment was to be used to increase the company's presence in Rwanda and Kenya, and to support its expansion into other African countries, but now with the COVID-19 crisis wreaking havoc worldwide, how will the company use this timely investment to contribute to relief? Kasha Founder and CEO, Joanna Bichsel joins CNBC Africa for more.
Africa’s business leaders put people before profit to fight COVID-19
From Nigeria to South Africa, businessmen and women have pledged billions in funding to fight the coronavirus pandemic in Africa. Still, billions more are needed if the continent is to survive COVID-19 lockdowns that have brought economic activity to halt. Here’s a list of the businesspeople that have risen to the challenge of putting people before profit.
Featured
Rand hits record low, goes over 19 to dollar as Fitch downgrades SA further into junk status
Last Friday Moody’s, the last rating agency to rate South Africa investment grade, cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk in line with economists’ forecast. Today Fitch further downgraded the country sending the rand plunging over 19 rand to the dollar. Below it gives its reasons...
Videos
Here’s how this Finnish financier is helping African companies weather COVID-19 crisis
Videos
COVID-19: Healthtech company Kasha receives $1mn investment to expand Africa footprint
International
Sharp rebound in China’s economy is still possible, says ADB | Street Signs Asia
CNBC -
China's economy may still see a sharp rebound if the coronavirus crisis is contained within six months, says Yasuyuki Sawada, chief economist of the Asian Development Bank (ADB).
International
Tsunami of oil is reaching markets – producers have to cut production: Analyst | Squawk Box Europe
CNBC -
Jeffrey Currie, global head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs, discusses the oil market.
Expo 2020: Dubai as a springboard for doing business in Africa
Dubai based Phanes Group is an end-to-end solar power provider operating across Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia and the Commonwealth of Independent States. CEO Martin Haupts says the Phanes Group is a truly Dubai home-grown company. CNBC Africa's Chris Bishop caught up with him in Dubai and asked how Dubai is serving as a springboard for the company and their work in Africa.
How prepared is Nigeria’s health system to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic?
President of the Nigerian Medical Association, Francis Faduyile says it will be pretty difficult for Nigeria's health system to cope in the event of a large number of COVID-19 infections. He further notes that low health budgets over the years has made Nigeria's health system weak. CNBC Africa's Christy Cole caught up with him to assess the preparedness of Nigeria's health system against the COVID-19 pandemic....
Global Gender Summit: Highlights special of the 2019 Global Gender Summit
The 4th Global Gender Summit was organized by the African Development Bank and co-hosted by the government of Rwanda under the theme “Unpacking constraints to Gender Equality”. At the event, the African Development Bank and its partners officially launched the Risk Sharing Facility of the Affirmative Finance Action for Women In Africa, as the continent moves a step closer to bridging the financing gap that exists for women. CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor reports....
How to protect your mental health amid the coronovirus pandemic
The coronovirus pandemic is causing high levels of anxiety all over the world. For some, coping with lockdowns hasn’t been easy and there are concerns social distancing and isolation could negatively impact mental health. Dr Linda Blokland, Acting Head of Department at the Student Counselling Unit at the University of Pretoria joins CNBC Africa for more.
