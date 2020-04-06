Updated:

How the Bank of Kigali is tackling the COVID-19 crisis

By CNBC Africa

How the Bank of Kigali is tackling the COVID-19 crisis

Rwanda's leading bank, the Bank of Kigali has announced their contribution to the country's relief efforts in a statement outlining concessions they're making for vulnerable clients, and the fund of over $296,000 that the institution will be handing over to the Government to oversee distribution of cash and supplied to families affected by the Covid-19 crisis. Bank of Kigali CEO, Diane Karusisi joins CNBC Africa for more.
Rwanda’s leading bank, the Bank of Kigali has announced their contribution to the country’s relief efforts in a statement outlining concessions they’re making for vulnerable clients, and the fund of over $296,000 that the institution will be handing over to the Government to oversee distribution of cash and supplied to families affected by the Covid-19 crisis. Bank of Kigali CEO, Diane Karusisi joins CNBC Africa for more.

