Updated:

Nigeria applies for IMF’s rapid credit facility

By CNBC Africa

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

African Development Bank President denies allegations of ill-governance

Replying to an article recently published in the French newspaper, “Le Mond”, President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina, has denied allegations questioning the transparency and governance systems of the bank.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Nigeria outlines COVID-19 fiscal response

Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Ahmed Zainab has announced some fiscal measures aimed at cushioning the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy. Emmanuel Odiaka, Managing Director and CEO of ECOB Capital joins CNBC Africa to assess these measures and review Nigeria’s fixed income and forex market.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Nigeria PMI slips 47.9 in March with COVID-19 & falling oil prices as negative drivers

FBNQuest says Nigeria’s March PMI slipped to 47.9 index point in March adding that the negative drivers are the spread of the coronavirus internationally and the crash in oil prices. Chinwe Egwim, an Economist at FBNQuest joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more

Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning; Zainab Ahmed says Nigeria has applied for the International Monetary Fund’s Rapid Credit Facility. Minister Ahmed however stressed that Nigeria does not intend to negotiate or enter into any IMF program at this time. Tilewa Adebajo, CEO of CFG Advisory joins CNBC Africa to asses Nigeria’s response so far and more.

Previous articleFull Interview: Yo Yo Ma | CNBC On Assignment
Next articleCoronavirus – Tanzania: Floods in Lindi – Emergency Plan of Action Operation Update 2, Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF)

More Articles Like This

Videos

Nigeria outlines COVID-19 fiscal response

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Ahmed Zainab has announced some fiscal measures aimed at cushioning the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy. Emmanuel Odiaka, Managing Director and CEO of ECOB Capital joins CNBC Africa to assess these measures and review Nigeria’s fixed income and forex market.
Read more
Videos

Nigeria PMI slips 47.9 in March with COVID-19 & falling oil prices as negative drivers

CNBC Africa -
FBNQuest says Nigeria’s March PMI slipped to 47.9 index point in March adding that the negative drivers are the spread of the coronavirus internationally and the crash in oil prices. Chinwe Egwim, an Economist at FBNQuest joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: Lagos reviews measures to protect communities

CNBC Africa -
As Nigeria records more Covid-19 cases with Lagos having the highest number of cases, Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwoolu says there is a need to review its measures to ensure communities are better protected.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Rand hits record low, goes over 19 to dollar as Fitch downgrades SA further into junk status

Last Friday Moody’s, the last rating agency to rate South Africa investment grade, cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk in line with economists’ forecast. Today Fitch further downgraded the country sending the rand plunging over 19 rand to the dollar. Below it gives its reasons...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

International

Full Interview: Nadja Swarovski | CNBC On Assignment

CNBC -
Subscribe to CNBC International TV: http://cnb.cx/2wAkfMv Subscribe to CNBC International: http://cnb.cx/2gft82z Like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/
Read more
International

Full Interview: Priyanka Chopra Jonas | CNBC On Assignment

CNBC -
Subscribe to CNBC International TV: http://cnb.cx/2wAkfMv Subscribe to CNBC International: http://cnb.cx/2gft82z Like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/
Read more
International

Full Interview: Will I Am | CNBC On Assignment

CNBC -
Subscribe to CNBC International TV: http://cnb.cx/2wAkfMv Subscribe to CNBC International: http://cnb.cx/2gft82z Like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/
Read more
Coronavirus

FNB extends aid for battling SMEs in South Africa amid COVID-19, lockdown

CNBC Africa -
Amid the global COVID-19 pandemic and 21-day lockdown faced by South Africans, First National Bank has announced additional measures to assist small and medium-sized enterprises battling with funding in the country.
Read more

More Articles Like This

COVID-19: Old Mutual on the need for private sector capital for African infrastructure

Videos CNBC Africa -
Paul Boynton, CEO of Old Mutual Alternative Investments joins CNBC Africa to discuss the need for private capital investment amid the current economic crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the greater need for private sector financing after the pandemic passes.
Read more

COVID-19: Moody’s downgrades Zambia from stable to negative

Videos CNBC Africa -
Africa will tread a tough road ahead as ratings agencies throw its iron fists upon African countries amid the COVID-19 crisis and economic disruptions impact private sector activity in Sub- Saharan Africa. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Ethiopia closes door on M-Pesa, only local companies allowed

Videos CNBC Africa -
Ethiopia has shut the door for foreign mobile phone companies like Safaricom, which had hoped to introduce its popular M-Pesa mobile money transfer platform in the market of 100 million people. According to the central bank, only allow locally-owned non-financial institutions would be allowed to offer mobile money services as it seeks to boost non-cash payments. Writer and Analyst Samuel Getachew joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Here’s how this Finnish financier is helping African companies weather COVID-19 crisis

Videos CNBC Africa -
Finnfund and Kasha began their negotiations in February of this year and as they were completed, the COVID-19 crisis had already begun to take full effect in the region. By chance, the partnership still made sense; but for a crisis that's been ravaging the global economy, how will COVID-19 impact operations for an investment firm that focuses on financing private companies in developing countries? Investment Manager, Johanna Raehalme joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved