Nigeria applies for IMF’s rapid credit facility

Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning; Zainab Ahmed says Nigeria has applied for the International Monetary Fund’s Rapid Credit Facility. Minister Ahmed however stressed that Nigeria does not intend to negotiate or enter into any IMF program at this time. Tilewa Adebajo, CEO of CFG Advisory joins CNBC Africa to asses Nigeria’s response so far and more.
News
African Development Bank President denies allegations of ill-governance
Replying to an article recently published in the French newspaper, “Le Mond”, President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina, has denied allegations questioning the transparency and governance systems of the bank.
Nigeria outlines COVID-19 fiscal response
Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Ahmed Zainab has announced some fiscal measures aimed at cushioning the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy. Emmanuel Odiaka, Managing Director and CEO of ECOB Capital joins CNBC Africa to assess these measures and review Nigeria’s fixed income and forex market.
Nigeria PMI slips 47.9 in March with COVID-19 & falling oil prices as negative drivers
FBNQuest says Nigeria’s March PMI slipped to 47.9 index point in March adding that the negative drivers are the spread of the coronavirus internationally and the crash in oil prices. Chinwe Egwim, an Economist at FBNQuest joins CNBC Africa for more....
More Articles Like This
Nigeria outlines COVID-19 fiscal response
Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Ahmed Zainab has announced some fiscal measures aimed at cushioning the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy. Emmanuel Odiaka, Managing Director and CEO of ECOB Capital joins CNBC Africa to assess these measures and review Nigeria’s fixed income and forex market.
Nigeria PMI slips 47.9 in March with COVID-19 & falling oil prices as negative drivers
FBNQuest says Nigeria’s March PMI slipped to 47.9 index point in March adding that the negative drivers are the spread of the coronavirus internationally and the crash in oil prices. Chinwe Egwim, an Economist at FBNQuest joins CNBC Africa for more....
COVID-19: Lagos reviews measures to protect communities
As Nigeria records more Covid-19 cases with Lagos having the highest number of cases, Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwoolu says there is a need to review its measures to ensure communities are better protected.
- Advertisement -
Featured
Rand hits record low, goes over 19 to dollar as Fitch downgrades SA further into junk status
Last Friday Moody’s, the last rating agency to rate South Africa investment grade, cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk in line with economists’ forecast. Today Fitch further downgraded the country sending the rand plunging over 19 rand to the dollar. Below it gives its reasons...
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
International
Full Interview: Nadja Swarovski | CNBC On Assignment
Subscribe to CNBC International TV: http://cnb.cx/2wAkfMv Subscribe to CNBC International: http://cnb.cx/2gft82z Like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/
International
Full Interview: Priyanka Chopra Jonas | CNBC On Assignment
Subscribe to CNBC International TV: http://cnb.cx/2wAkfMv Subscribe to CNBC International: http://cnb.cx/2gft82z Like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/
International
Full Interview: Will I Am | CNBC On Assignment
Subscribe to CNBC International TV: http://cnb.cx/2wAkfMv Subscribe to CNBC International: http://cnb.cx/2gft82z Like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/
Coronavirus
FNB extends aid for battling SMEs in South Africa amid COVID-19, lockdown
Amid the global COVID-19 pandemic and 21-day lockdown faced by South Africans, First National Bank has announced additional measures to assist small and medium-sized enterprises battling with funding in the country.
More Articles Like This
COVID-19: Old Mutual on the need for private sector capital for African infrastructure
Paul Boynton, CEO of Old Mutual Alternative Investments joins CNBC Africa to discuss the need for private capital investment amid the current economic crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the greater need for private sector financing after the pandemic passes.
COVID-19: Moody’s downgrades Zambia from stable to negative
Africa will tread a tough road ahead as ratings agencies throw its iron fists upon African countries amid the COVID-19 crisis and economic disruptions impact private sector activity in Sub- Saharan Africa. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
Ethiopia closes door on M-Pesa, only local companies allowed
Ethiopia has shut the door for foreign mobile phone companies like Safaricom, which had hoped to introduce its popular M-Pesa mobile money transfer platform in the market of 100 million people. According to the central bank, only allow locally-owned non-financial institutions would be allowed to offer mobile money services as it seeks to boost non-cash payments. Writer and Analyst Samuel Getachew joins CNBC Africa for more.
Here’s how this Finnish financier is helping African companies weather COVID-19 crisis
Finnfund and Kasha began their negotiations in February of this year and as they were completed, the COVID-19 crisis had already begun to take full effect in the region. By chance, the partnership still made sense; but for a crisis that's been ravaging the global economy, how will COVID-19 impact operations for an investment firm that focuses on financing private companies in developing countries? Investment Manager, Johanna Raehalme joins CNBC Africa for more.
- Advertisement -