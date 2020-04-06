FBNQuest says Nigeria’s March PMI slipped to 47.9 index point in March adding that the negative drivers are the spread of the coronavirus internationally and the crash in oil prices. Chinwe Egwim, an Economist at FBNQuest joins CNBC Africa for more….
News
African Development Bank President denies allegations of ill-governance
Replying to an article recently published in the French newspaper, “Le Mond”, President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina, has denied allegations questioning the transparency and governance systems of the bank.
Nigeria outlines COVID-19 fiscal response
Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Ahmed Zainab has announced some fiscal measures aimed at cushioning the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy. Emmanuel Odiaka, Managing Director and CEO of ECOB Capital joins CNBC Africa to assess these measures and review Nigeria’s fixed income and forex market.
Nigeria PMI slips 47.9 in March with COVID-19 & falling oil prices as negative drivers
Featured
Rand hits record low, goes over 19 to dollar as Fitch downgrades SA further into junk status
Last Friday Moody’s, the last rating agency to rate South Africa investment grade, cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk in line with economists’ forecast. Today Fitch further downgraded the country sending the rand plunging over 19 rand to the dollar. Below it gives its reasons...
International
Full Interview: Nadja Swarovski | CNBC On Assignment
International
Full Interview: Priyanka Chopra Jonas | CNBC On Assignment
International
Full Interview: Will I Am | CNBC On Assignment
Coronavirus
FNB extends aid for battling SMEs in South Africa amid COVID-19, lockdown
Amid the global COVID-19 pandemic and 21-day lockdown faced by South Africans, First National Bank has announced additional measures to assist small and medium-sized enterprises battling with funding in the country.
Nigeria outlines COVID-19 fiscal response
Nigeria applies for IMF’s rapid credit facility
Nigeria's Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning; Zainab Ahmed says Nigeria has applied for the International Monetary Fund's Rapid Credit Facility. Minister Ahmed however stressed that Nigeria does not intend to negotiate or enter into any IMF program at this time. Tilewa Adebajo, CEO of CFG Advisory joins CNBC Africa to asses Nigeria’s response so far and more.
COVID-19: Lagos reviews measures to protect communities
As Nigeria records more Covid-19 cases with Lagos having the highest number of cases, Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwoolu says there is a need to review its measures to ensure communities are better protected.
SA chef takes his skills to social media as COVID-19 hurts business operations
Clinton Verhoog , Owner and Chef at The Chairmans Choice and Owner of Delectables Catering and Events joins CNBC Africa to discusses how he has conquered the stress and financial anxiety that has hit his catering and private chef services by keeping busy on social media as he creates cooking tutorials online during the COVID-19 lockdown.
