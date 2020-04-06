South Sudan confirms first case of COVID-19

South Sudan is the latest African country to confirm its first case of COVID-19. The virus is having profound and serious impact on the global economy and has sent policymakers looking for ways to respond. Parek Maduot, Director of Economic Development &Regional Integration, at the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus May Cause The U.S. To Vote From Home
As states and jurisdictions move elections later in the calendar and call for voters to request absentee ballots, the country faces the possibility of holding a presidential election in the middle of a pandemic. » Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/
How COVID-19 is impacting genocide commemoration events in Rwanda
As Rwanda prepares for the Genocide Commemoration week while being in lock down, CNBC Africa is joined by Christian Ntwari, Managing Director of Our Past, to tell us more on this year's plan for the event and how coronavirus pandemic is going to affect the event.
How the Bank of Kigali is tackling the COVID-19 crisis
Rwanda's leading bank, the Bank of Kigali has announced their contribution to the country's relief efforts in a statement outlining concessions they're making for vulnerable clients, and the fund of over $296,000 that the institution will be handing over to the Government to oversee distribution of cash and supplied to families affected by the Covid-19 crisis. Bank of Kigali CEO, Diane Karusisi joins CNBC Africa for more.
Nigeria outlines COVID-19 fiscal response
Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Ahmed Zainab has announced some fiscal measures aimed at cushioning the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy. Emmanuel Odiaka, Managing Director and CEO of ECOB Capital joins CNBC Africa to assess these measures and review Nigeria’s fixed income and forex market.
Rand hits record low, goes over 19 to dollar as Fitch downgrades SA further into junk status
Last Friday Moody’s, the last rating agency to rate South Africa investment grade, cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk in line with economists’ forecast. Today Fitch further downgraded the country sending the rand plunging over 19 rand to the dollar. Below it gives its reasons...
African Development Bank President denies allegations of ill-governance
Replying to an article recently published in the French newspaper, “Le Mond”, President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina, has denied allegations questioning the transparency and governance systems of the bank.
Nigeria outlines COVID-19 fiscal response
Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Ahmed Zainab has announced some fiscal measures aimed at cushioning the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy. Emmanuel Odiaka, Managing Director and CEO of ECOB Capital joins CNBC Africa to assess these measures and review Nigeria’s fixed income and forex market.
Nigeria applies for IMF’s rapid credit facility
Nigeria's Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning; Zainab Ahmed says Nigeria has applied for the International Monetary Fund's Rapid Credit Facility. Minister Ahmed however stressed that Nigeria does not intend to negotiate or enter into any IMF program at this time. Tilewa Adebajo, CEO of CFG Advisory joins CNBC Africa to asses Nigeria’s response so far and more.
COVID-19: Lagos reviews measures to protect communities
As Nigeria records more Covid-19 cases with Lagos having the highest number of cases, Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwoolu says there is a need to review its measures to ensure communities are better protected.
SA chef takes his skills to social media as COVID-19 hurts business operations
Clinton Verhoog , Owner and Chef at The Chairmans Choice and Owner of Delectables Catering and Events joins CNBC Africa to discusses how he has conquered the stress and financial anxiety that has hit his catering and private chef services by keeping busy on social media as he creates cooking tutorials online during the COVID-19 lockdown.
COVID-19: Old Mutual on the need for private sector capital for African infrastructure
Paul Boynton, CEO of Old Mutual Alternative Investments joins CNBC Africa to discuss the need for private capital investment amid the current economic crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the greater need for private sector financing after the pandemic passes.
