In this episode we head off to Mozambique where Project Last Mile has existing routes in place to help third party deliveries of life saving medication to remote regions. A fascinating off the road journey into the heart of Mozambique….
The harsh realities of being an entrepreneur. He first had to deal with the dot-com crash, now his coffee business is being hit by...
Entrepreneur Jonathan Robinson saw his dotcom dream disappear overnight, he awoke from the nightmare to smell the coffee only to suffer COVID-19.
How the IMF is responding to Africa amid the COVID-19 crisis
On the 25th of March, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank issued a joint statement to the G20 nations concerning debt relief for the poorest countries. Meanwhile African finance ministers recently met for a second time virtually and welcomed the IMF and World Bank’s call for bilateral creditors to suspend debt payments for poor countries at a time where African economies are at a stand-still due to the challenges posed by the coronavirus outbreak. Abebe Selasie, Director of the African Department of the IMF joins CNBC Africa's Chris Bishop and Kenneth Igbomor to explore other roles the IMF play in helping African economies better manage the crisis....
Coke The Secret Formula EP3: How Project Last Mile is transforming the lives of Mozambicans
In this episode we head off to Mozambique where Project Last Mile has existing routes in place to help third party deliveries of life saving medication to remote regions. A fascinating off the road journey into the heart of Mozambique....
Rand hits record low, goes over 19 to dollar as Fitch downgrades SA further into junk status
Last Friday Moody’s, the last rating agency to rate South Africa investment grade, cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk in line with economists’ forecast. Today Fitch further downgraded the country sending the rand plunging over 19 rand to the dollar. Below it gives its reasons...
How a billionaire gamer built a pandemic-proof business | Make It International
CNBC -
Business is booming for gaming giant Razer, as large swathes of the globe stay indoors to combat the coronavirus. CNBC Make It’s Karen Gilchrist spoke to the company’s self-made billionaire co-founder, Min Liang Tan, to hear how he’s pivoting his brand in response -- and what it could mean for the future of entertainment. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi...
SA’s COVID-19 lockdown: Icasa to release emergency spectrum
Icasa will release emergency spectrum to help mobile operators meet the spike in demand for broadband services due to many people working at home during South Africa’s 21 day lockdown. Acting Chair of the telecoms regulator, Keabetwse Modimoeng joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus May Cause The U.S. To Vote From Home
CNBC -
As states and jurisdictions move elections later in the calendar and call for voters to request absentee ballots, the country faces the possibility of holding a presidential election in the middle of a pandemic. » Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/
SA’s COVID-19 lockdown: 14000 companies apply for UIF assistance
South Africa’s 21 Day lockdown has forced many companies to shut during the period. As a consequence, many people have had to take unpaid leave while some may not have a job waiting for them when the lockdown lifts because of the fragile state of the economy. Teboho Maruping, Commissioner of the Unemployment Insurance Fund spoke to CNBC Africa on how government is helping?
Rupert fund overwhelmed by duplicate applications
Applications for the Rupert family’s R1 billion small business fund, now known as The Sukuma Relief Programme opened on Friday. To find out what the response has been CNBC Africa is joined by Mark Paper, Chief Operating Officer at Business Partners International.
