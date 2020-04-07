Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, says the federal government plans to engage insurers for special products for healthcare workers.
News
South African COVID-19 Tourism Relief Fund open for applications
In a bid to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on South Africa’s tourism sector, the Department of Tourism is urging eligible small, micro and medium-sized enterprises (SMMEs) to apply for a share of the R200 million Tourism Relief Fund.
Prudential Authority offers relief measures, guidance to South African banks amid COVID-19 crisis
As households and businesses in South Africa struggle to cope with the current economic turmoil and uncertainty brought upon by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prudential Authority (PA) has welcomed the measures taken by banks to support their customers financially.
Nigeria seeks to improve turnaround time for COVID-19 testing & results
Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, says the federal government plans to engage insurers for special products for healthcare workers.
More Articles Like This
COVID-19: Nigeria plans to evacuate citizens abroad
Some Nigerians stranded abroad have asked to be brought back home as the COVID-19 outbreak bites harder across the world. Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has asked all its missions abroad to compile a list of willing Nigerians who want to come back home. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman and CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission joins CNBC Africa for more.
Growthpoint SA CEO on the business impact of COVID-19 lockdown
As the economy faces one of its toughest battles yet, one industry that is feeling the brunt of the economic fallout is the property sector. Last week the South African Real Estate Investment Trust Association made an urgent request to the National Treasury for provisional relief of the REIT tax rules and joining CNBC Africa for more is Estienne de Klerk, SA REIT Chairman and CEO of Growthpoint SA.
How ride hailing service Bolt is adapting to the COVID-19 lockdown
Ride hailing service Bolt is revving up its services to help fight against the COVID-19 spread, the company has established an Isolated Cars category to ensure individuals can choose their choice of space in a car as well as a Bolt Business Delivery service which helps essential services deliver their goods during the COVID-19 lockdown. Gareth Taylor, Country Manager for Bolt South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
- Advertisement -
Featured
Rand hits record low, goes over 19 to dollar as Fitch downgrades SA further into junk status
Last Friday Moody’s, the last rating agency to rate South Africa investment grade, cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk in line with economists’ forecast. Today Fitch further downgraded the country sending the rand plunging over 19 rand to the dollar. Below it gives its reasons...
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
Videos
COVID-19: Nigeria plans to evacuate citizens abroad
Some Nigerians stranded abroad have asked to be brought back home as the COVID-19 outbreak bites harder across the world. Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has asked all its missions abroad to compile a list of willing Nigerians who want to come back home. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman and CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus
South African banking index falls over 4% after SARB advises against dividends
Reuters -
South Africa’s banking index opened 4.3% lower on Tuesday, a day after the country’s central bank said it had advised lenders not to pay dividends or bonuses amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Coronavirus
COVID-19: These are the relief measures SA’s government is offering farmers
South Africa is a net exporter of food but with lockdown and COVID-19 some farmers are finding it difficult to cope financially.
Videos
Growthpoint SA CEO on the business impact of COVID-19 lockdown
As the economy faces one of its toughest battles yet, one industry that is feeling the brunt of the economic fallout is the property sector. Last week the South African Real Estate Investment Trust Association made an urgent request to the National Treasury for provisional relief of the REIT tax rules and joining CNBC Africa for more is Estienne de Klerk, SA REIT Chairman and CEO of Growthpoint SA.
More Articles Like This
Coke The Secret Formula EP3: How Project Last Mile is transforming the lives of Mozambicans
In this episode we head off to Mozambique where Project Last Mile has existing routes in place to help third party deliveries of life saving medication to remote regions. A fascinating off the road journey into the heart of Mozambique....
SA’s COVID-19 lockdown: Icasa to release emergency spectrum
Icasa will release emergency spectrum to help mobile operators meet the spike in demand for broadband services due to many people working at home during South Africa’s 21 day lockdown. Acting Chair of the telecoms regulator, Keabetwse Modimoeng joins CNBC Africa for more.
SA’s COVID-19 lockdown: 14000 companies apply for UIF assistance
South Africa’s 21 Day lockdown has forced many companies to shut during the period. As a consequence, many people have had to take unpaid leave while some may not have a job waiting for them when the lockdown lifts because of the fragile state of the economy. Teboho Maruping, Commissioner of the Unemployment Insurance Fund spoke to CNBC Africa on how government is helping?
Rupert fund overwhelmed by duplicate applications
Applications for the Rupert family’s R1 billion small business fund, now known as The Sukuma Relief Programme opened on Friday. To find out what the response has been CNBC Africa is joined by Mark Paper, Chief Operating Officer at Business Partners International.
- Advertisement -