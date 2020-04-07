Nigeria to tap into its sovereign wealth fund to fight COVID-19 crisis

On the 25th of March, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank issued a joint statement to the G20 nations concerning debt relief for the poorest countries. Meanwhile African finance ministers recently met for a second time virtually and welcomed the IMF and World Bank’s call for bilateral creditors to suspend debt payments for poor countries at a time where African economies are at a stand-still due to the challenges posed by the coronavirus outbreak. Abebe Selasie, Director of the African Department of the IMF joins CNBC Africa's Chris Bishop and Kenneth Igbomor to explore other roles the IMF play in helping African economies better manage the crisis....