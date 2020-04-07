Investors are taking a keen interest in banking stocks today but the Industrial goods sector is facing a steep decline. Dare Fajimolu, Chief Research Officer at Blue Vertex joins CNBC Africa for a recap of today’s trade.
Nigerian banking index gains but industrial goods sector declines
Investors are taking a keen interest in banking stocks today but the Industrial goods sector is facing a steep decline. Dare Fajimolu, Chief Research Officer at Blue Vertex joins CNBC Africa for a recap of today’s trade.
Nigeria to tap into its sovereign wealth fund to fight COVID-19 crisis
Nigeria plans to withdraw $150 million from its sovereign wealth fund as part of its fiscal stimulus measures in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Michael Ango, the Associate Director; Tax Advisory and Regulatory Services at Andersen Tax joins CNBC Africa to assess Nigeria's response to the pandemic.
South African COVID-19 Tourism Relief Fund open for applications
In a bid to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on South Africa’s tourism sector, the Department of Tourism is urging eligible small, micro and medium-sized enterprises (SMMEs) to apply for a share of the R200 million Tourism Relief Fund.
Shoreline Group: Why the Saudi Arabia, Russia meeting delay is a good thing
Brent crude futures have climbed since Friday on hopes that Saudi Arabia and Russia will hold talks and eventually strike a deal to cut output. Ahead of the crucial meeting, Kola Karim, Chairman of Shoreline Group joins CNBC Africa for more.
Nigeria seeks to improve turnaround time for COVID-19 testing & results
Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, says the federal government plans to engage insurers for special products for healthcare workers.
Rand hits record low, goes over 19 to dollar as Fitch downgrades SA further into junk status
Last Friday Moody’s, the last rating agency to rate South Africa investment grade, cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk in line with economists’ forecast. Today Fitch further downgraded the country sending the rand plunging over 19 rand to the dollar. Below it gives its reasons...
Coronavirus
Prudential Authority offers relief measures, guidance to South African banks amid COVID-19 crisis
As households and businesses in South Africa struggle to cope with the current economic turmoil and uncertainty brought upon by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prudential Authority (PA) has welcomed the measures taken by banks to support their customers financially.
COVID-19: Nigeria plans to evacuate citizens abroad
Some Nigerians stranded abroad have asked to be brought back home as the COVID-19 outbreak bites harder across the world. Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has asked all its missions abroad to compile a list of willing Nigerians who want to come back home. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman and CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission joins CNBC Africa for more.
Growthpoint SA CEO on the business impact of COVID-19 lockdown
As the economy faces one of its toughest battles yet, one industry that is feeling the brunt of the economic fallout is the property sector. Last week the South African Real Estate Investment Trust Association made an urgent request to the National Treasury for provisional relief of the REIT tax rules and joining CNBC Africa for more is Estienne de Klerk, SA REIT Chairman and CEO of Growthpoint SA.
How ride hailing service Bolt is adapting to the COVID-19 lockdown
Ride hailing service Bolt is revving up its services to help fight against the COVID-19 spread, the company has established an Isolated Cars category to ensure individuals can choose their choice of space in a car as well as a Bolt Business Delivery service which helps essential services deliver their goods during the COVID-19 lockdown. Gareth Taylor, Country Manager for Bolt South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
How the IMF is responding to Africa amid the COVID-19 crisis
On the 25th of March, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank issued a joint statement to the G20 nations concerning debt relief for the poorest countries. Meanwhile African finance ministers recently met for a second time virtually and welcomed the IMF and World Bank’s call for bilateral creditors to suspend debt payments for poor countries at a time where African economies are at a stand-still due to the challenges posed by the coronavirus outbreak. Abebe Selasie, Director of the African Department of the IMF joins CNBC Africa's Chris Bishop and Kenneth Igbomor to explore other roles the IMF play in helping African economies better manage the crisis....
Coke The Secret Formula EP3: How Project Last Mile is transforming the lives of Mozambicans
In this episode we head off to Mozambique where Project Last Mile has existing routes in place to help third party deliveries of life saving medication to remote regions. A fascinating off the road journey into the heart of Mozambique....
