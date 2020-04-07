R488 million – that’s how much the Green Outcomes Fund has set aside for fund managers to increase investment in green Small, Medium and Micro-sized Enterprises. To discuss the fund – the first of its kind, CNBC Africa is joined by Tine Fisker Henriksen: Innovative Finance Lead, UCT GSB Bertha Centre and Mark van Wyk: Head of Unlisted Investments, Mergence Investment Managers.
Rupert family fund oversubscribed; applications temporarily suspended
Applications for the Rupert family’s R1 billion small business fund, The Sukuma Relief Programme, which opened on Friday, have temporarily been suspended.
EOH Exco chop salaries by 25%; ask staff to cut by 20%
Technology group EOH narrowed its first half loss per share from continuing operations, while group revenue fell 14 per cent and costs rose. EOH CFO, Megan Pydigadu joins CNBC Africa for more.
SA launches green fund to drive investment into SMMEs
