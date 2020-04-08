20200408_MarcGwamaka

News
COVID-19 business survival – Billionaires run off their feet in the dash for cash.
The applicants reflect a cross section of South African small business: a wine bottling company with three employees and facing closure; a private school; a travel agent; a beauty parlour; a company supplying solar power for households wanting to go off the grid along with scores of shops and restaurants.
Global leaders issue G20 call to action to co-ordinate world response to COVID-19
A group of 165 past and present global leaders have come together to demand the creation of a G20 executive task force and an immediate global pledging conference to approve and co-ordinate a multi-billion dollar fund to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
SMME grocery stores permitted to operate during South Africa’s COVID-19 lockdown
South Africa’s Minister of Small Business Development, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, has issued directions aimed at helping SMMEs operating grocery stores in the country, including corner shops, spaza shops and fruit and vegetable stores, comply with the government’s COVID-19 lockdown regulations.
Mail & Guardian faces tough times amid COVID-19 crisis
Like many businesses in South Africa who are currently struggling to keep the lights on and mouths fed, one of South Africa’s most acclaimed and trusted news media source the Mail and Guardian is currently being heavily impacted by the Covid-19 lockdown. Mail & Guardian editor, Khadija Patel joins CNBC Africa for more.
SA hotel group offers COVID-19 isolation facilities as hospitality industry faces grim outlook
The Capital Hotels and Apartments in partnership with Discovery Health has launched isolation and recovery facilities at The Capital Empire hotel in Sandton to help those who wish to isolate themselves away from their homes during the COVID-19 outbreak. Marc Wachsberger, Managing Director of The Capital Hotels and Apartments joins CNBC Africa for more.
How Rwanda’s private sector is dealing with COVID-19 shocks
With over 100 COVID-19 cases, Rwanda is one of the countries in which the outbreak has caused significant disruptions to the economy. We seek to understand how the private sector is coping with the situation and its contribution in overcoming it. Spokesperson of the Private Sector Federation Rwanda, Theoneste Ntagengerwa spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
Rand hits record low, goes over 19 to dollar as Fitch downgrades SA further into junk status
Last Friday Moody’s, the last rating agency to rate South Africa investment grade, cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk in line with economists’ forecast. Today Fitch further downgraded the country sending the rand plunging over 19 rand to the dollar. Below it gives its reasons...
EOH Exco chop salaries by 25%; ask staff to cut by 20%
Technology group EOH narrowed its first half loss per share from continuing operations, while group revenue fell 14 per cent and costs rose. EOH CFO, Megan Pydigadu joins CNBC Africa for more.
SA launches green fund to drive investment into SMMEs
R488 million – that’s how much the Green Outcomes Fund has set aside for fund managers to increase investment in green Small, Medium and Micro-sized Enterprises. To discuss the fund - the first of its kind, CNBC Africa is joined by Tine Fisker Henriksen: Innovative Finance Lead, UCT GSB Bertha Centre and Mark van Wyk: Head of Unlisted Investments, Mergence Investment Managers.
Sarb guides banks to put dividends, bonuses on hold
South Africa’s Reserve Bank has guided banks to put dividends and executive bonuses on hold to help reduce stress on the banking sector from fighting Covid19. For more on this recommendation as well as other directives to ensure the health of the sector, CNBC Africa is joined by Unathi Kamlana, Head of Policy Statistics and Industry Support at the Prudential Authority.
Nigerian banking index gains but industrial goods sector declines
Investors are taking a keen interest in banking stocks today but the Industrial goods sector is facing a steep decline. Dare Fajimolu, Chief Research Officer at Blue Vertex joins CNBC Africa for a recap of today’s trade.
