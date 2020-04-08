Access Bank: Demand for bond securities to persist

Traders say Nigeria’s bond market opened the week with series of bilateral demand for various maturities across the curve. The securities with the most request was the 2023 and all the mid-tenured bonds. Ladi Belo, Fixed Income Dealer at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for a focus on Nigeria’s fixed income and forex market….
News
South Africa’s Sasol cuts production, sales target due to COVID-19 lockdown
South African petrochemicals giant Sasol Ltd on Wednesday cut its guidance for synthetic fuel production and liquid fuel sales for this financial year due to a three-week nationwide lockdown linked to coronavirus.
How COVID-19 cooked the golden goose – The SA chef who went from golden days to zero.
“The smaller jobs would cover your costs and a big corporate gala dinner, with 200 people, would be the cherry on top,”
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey pledges $1 billion of Square stake for COVID-19 relief efforts
Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey on Tuesday pledged $1 billion of his stake in Square Inc (SQ.N), the payments processor that he co-founded and heads, to help fund relief efforts related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Featured
Rand hits record low, goes over 19 to dollar as Fitch downgrades SA further into junk status
Last Friday Moody’s, the last rating agency to rate South Africa investment grade, cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk in line with economists’ forecast. Today Fitch further downgraded the country sending the rand plunging over 19 rand to the dollar. Below it gives its reasons...
Videos
Nigerian markets await DMO April bond auction
Traders say Nigeria’s April bond auction may not hold on the back of Nigeria's 14-day lockdown but adds that the Debt Management Office would keep paying this month’s coupons. Bankole Odusanya, Head of Fixed Income trading at UBA joins CNBC Africa for this discussion.
Videos
UBS Wealth on investment opportunities amid COVID-19 crisis
Analysts at UBS Global Wealth Management say the near term disruption in the financial markets as a result of the coronavirus pandemic presents potentially attractive entry points to the related longer-term themes.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 business survival – Billionaires run off their feet in the dash for cash.
The applicants reflect a cross section of South African small business: a wine bottling company with three employees and facing closure; a private school; a travel agent; a beauty parlour; a company supplying solar power for households wanting to go off the grid along with scores of shops and restaurants.
Coronavirus
Global leaders issue G20 call to action to co-ordinate world response to COVID-19
A group of 165 past and present global leaders have come together to demand the creation of a G20 executive task force and an immediate global pledging conference to approve and co-ordinate a multi-billion dollar fund to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ibrahim Mayaki on AUDA-NEPAD’s COVID-19 response plan
The African Union’s Development Agency-NEPAD says Africa has a window of opportunity to learn from the patterns, trends and experiences of high-risk countries that designed and implemented responses to slow down the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and protect populations from the socio-economic adverse impact. Ibrahim Mayaki, the CEO of the African Union Development Agency- NEPAD joined CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor and Fifi Peters to share the agency’s response plan for COVID-19.
COVID-19: IMF considering Nigeria’s financing request
The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva says the fund is working hard to respond to Nigeria’s request so that a proposal can be considered by the IMF’s Executive Board as soon as possible. Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed had disclosed that Nigeria had applied to IMF’s Rapid Credit Facility. Kyari Bukar, Former Chairman of the Nigeria Economic Summit Group joins CNBC Africa more.
