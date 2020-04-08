Access Bank: Demand for bond securities to persist

The African Union’s Development Agency-NEPAD says Africa has a window of opportunity to learn from the patterns, trends and experiences of high-risk countries that designed and implemented responses to slow down the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and protect populations from the socio-economic adverse impact. Ibrahim Mayaki, the CEO of the African Union Development Agency- NEPAD joined CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor and Fifi Peters to share the agency’s response plan for COVID-19.