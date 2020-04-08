Bank of Uganda slashes key interest rate to 8%

The Bank of Uganda has reduced its key interest rate by one percentage point to 8 per cent in efforts to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Analyst Charles Bwogi joins CNBC Africa to discuss movements shaping the Ugandan market.
News
South Africa’s Sasol cuts production, sales target due to COVID-19 lockdown
South African petrochemicals giant Sasol Ltd on Wednesday cut its guidance for synthetic fuel production and liquid fuel sales for this financial year due to a three-week nationwide lockdown linked to coronavirus.
How COVID-19 cooked the golden goose – The SA chef who went from golden days to zero.
“The smaller jobs would cover your costs and a big corporate gala dinner, with 200 people, would be the cherry on top,”
Safaricom, Vodacom partner to grow M-pesa across Africa
Safaricom and Vodacom recently announced the completion of the acquisition of the M-pesa brand as well as product development and support services from Vodafone through a newly created joint venture. This move is expected to accelerate M-pesa's growth in Africa. Sitoyo Lopokoiyit, Safaricom Chief Officer for Financial Services joins CNBC Africa for more.
More Articles Like This
Safaricom, Vodacom partner to grow M-pesa across Africa
Safaricom and Vodacom recently announced the completion of the acquisition of the M-pesa brand as well as product development and support services from Vodafone through a newly created joint venture. This move is expected to accelerate M-pesa's growth in Africa. Sitoyo Lopokoiyit, Safaricom Chief Officer for Financial Services joins CNBC Africa for more.
How African economies can survive the COVID-19 crisis
Governments on the continents have put forward strict measures in an effort to fight coronavirus of which, the impact will be greatly felt across the economies. The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund have stressed on the need to provide debt relief to developing countries. Grant Harris, CEO, Harris Partners LLC joins CNBC Africa for more.
Nigerian markets await DMO April bond auction
Traders say Nigeria’s April bond auction may not hold on the back of Nigeria's 14-day lockdown but adds that the Debt Management Office would keep paying this month’s coupons. Bankole Odusanya, Head of Fixed Income trading at UBA joins CNBC Africa for this discussion.
- Advertisement -
Featured
Rand hits record low, goes over 19 to dollar as Fitch downgrades SA further into junk status
Last Friday Moody’s, the last rating agency to rate South Africa investment grade, cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk in line with economists’ forecast. Today Fitch further downgraded the country sending the rand plunging over 19 rand to the dollar. Below it gives its reasons...
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
Videos
Bank of Uganda slashes key interest rate to 8%
The Bank of Uganda has reduced its key interest rate by one percentage point to 8 per cent in efforts to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Analyst Charles Bwogi joins CNBC Africa to discuss movements shaping the Ugandan market.
Videos
How African economies can survive the COVID-19 crisis
Governments on the continents have put forward strict measures in an effort to fight coronavirus of which, the impact will be greatly felt across the economies. The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund have stressed on the need to provide debt relief to developing countries. Grant Harris, CEO, Harris Partners LLC joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey pledges $1 billion of Square stake for COVID-19 relief efforts
Reuters -
Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey on Tuesday pledged $1 billion of his stake in Square Inc (SQ.N), the payments processor that he co-founded and heads, to help fund relief efforts related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Videos
Nigerian markets await DMO April bond auction
Traders say Nigeria’s April bond auction may not hold on the back of Nigeria's 14-day lockdown but adds that the Debt Management Office would keep paying this month’s coupons. Bankole Odusanya, Head of Fixed Income trading at UBA joins CNBC Africa for this discussion.
More Articles Like This
Access Bank: Demand for bond securities to persist
Traders say Nigeria’s bond market opened the week with series of bilateral demand for various maturities across the curve. The securities with the most request was the 2023 and all the mid-tenured bonds. Ladi Belo, Fixed Income Dealer at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for a focus on Nigeria’s fixed income and forex market....
Ibrahim Mayaki on AUDA-NEPAD’s COVID-19 response plan
The African Union’s Development Agency-NEPAD says Africa has a window of opportunity to learn from the patterns, trends and experiences of high-risk countries that designed and implemented responses to slow down the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and protect populations from the socio-economic adverse impact. Ibrahim Mayaki, the CEO of the African Union Development Agency- NEPAD joined CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor and Fifi Peters to share the agency’s response plan for COVID-19.
COVID-19: IMF considering Nigeria’s financing request
The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva says the fund is working hard to respond to Nigeria’s request so that a proposal can be considered by the IMF’s Executive Board as soon as possible. Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed had disclosed that Nigeria had applied to IMF’s Rapid Credit Facility. Kyari Bukar, Former Chairman of the Nigeria Economic Summit Group joins CNBC Africa more.
- Advertisement -