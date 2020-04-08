COVID-19: Can South Sudan afford to take on another crisis?

Over the weekend South Sudan confirmed their first and second cases of COVID-19. The country’s much anticipated oil licensing round has been postponed and various measures are underway to control the spread of the virus, but with a country that has seen hard times in the recent past in the form of civil war and extreme weather, are these measures enough to protect the country’s most vulnerable and high risk people? And in a country whose economy depends heavily on oil, how will they afford to recover from this? Akol Dok, Africa Political and Economic Affairs Analyst joins CNBC Africa for more.