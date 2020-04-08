COVID-19: IMF considering Nigeria’s financing request

The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva says the fund is working hard to respond to Nigeria’s request so that a proposal can be considered by the IMF’s Executive Board as soon as possible. Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed had disclosed that Nigeria had applied to IMF’s Rapid Credit Facility. Kyari Bukar, Former Chairman of the Nigeria Economic Summit Group joins CNBC Africa more.