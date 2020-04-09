Never before has the world seen a funding crisis like the one it is experiencing as a result of COVID-19 and lockdowns. Any new funding available is swallowed up within days. Is this the case with the World Bank and IFC’s $14 billion package? Sérgio Pimenta, IFC’s Vice President for the Middle East and Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
AfDB announces $10bn war chest to fight COVID-19
The African Development Bank Group has announced the creation of the COVID-19 Response Facility to assist regional member countries fight the pandemic. The facility provides up to $10 billion to governments and the private sector. Khaled Sherif, Vice President for Regional Development, Integration and Business Delivery at the African Development Bank joins CNBC Africa for more.
African Union reaffirms support for WHO amid COVID-19 pandemic
Chairperson of the African Union (AU) and President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa has reaffirmed the union’s support for the World Health Organization’s (WHO) efforts to combat the global COVID-19 pandemic.
COVID-19: World Bank & IFC’s $14bn – How far does it extend?
AfDB announces $10bn war chest to fight COVID-19
The economic cost of COVID-19 on South Africa
As South Africa settles into the second week of the COVID-19 lockdown many have expected the lockdown to be extended, if this is so, the economic repercussions for the country could be dire. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the possibilities of economic stimulation and growth during and after the COVID-19 crisis is Jacques Nel, Head of Africa Macro-economic Research at NKC African Economics and Miyelani Maluleki, Economist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.
Saudi Arabia, Russia meeting: What will it mean for Angola?
Oil prices rose in trade this morning as the world’s largest oil producers meet later today in what is expected to be a historic agreement to cut production. This market expectation comes at a time when the industry is battling with the impact of the coronavirus crisis on oil demand. Rui Oliveira, CEO at BFA Asset Management joins CNBC Africa to give an Angolan update of the COVID-19 outbreak.
COVID-19: Moody’s downgrades Zambia from stable to negative
Africa will tread a tough road ahead as ratings agencies throw its iron fists upon African countries amid the COVID-19 crisis and economic disruptions impact private sector activity in Sub- Saharan Africa. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
The economic cost of COVID-19 on South Africa
Saudi Arabia, Russia meeting: What will it mean for Angola?
This health tech company is helping small clinics in Kenya fight COVID-19 pandemic
One of the phrases that’s been used quite a bit throughout the coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic has been, “flattening the curve”; the concept of slowing the spread of the virus so that fewer people need seek treatment at the same time, accommodating healthcare capacity in a given area. But how does this happen? One of the ways is more self-diagnostic materials in better equipped first stop clinics. Health tech company Ilara Health has launched a readiness package for Kenyan peri-urban clinics and CEO Emilian Popa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Tanzania ramps up measures to contain the spread of COVID-19
With a generous donation from the private sector and a new total of five recovered COVID-19 cases, it seems Tanzania is making headway in its fight against the virus, but what are the latest measures that have been put in place to curb its spread? How will the government overcome new challenges arising everyday? Bankable Partner, Ivan Tarimo joins CNBC Africa for more.
Tanzania ramps up measures to contain the spread of COVID-19
Dis-Chem injects R2mn into Solidarity Fund, launches drive through test stations
Dis-Chem has injected R2 million into the Solidarity Fund, joining a number of South African companies that are doing their part to fight the spread of the coronavirus. The pharmaceutical retailer has also launched drive through testing stations for Covid-19 at some of its stores. Dis-Chem Co-founder, Lynette Saltzman joins CNBC Africa for more.
Sasol outlines measures to protect employees from contracting COVID-19
Sasol’s share price which has been propelled by a stronger oil price said a small number of employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and are receiving its full support. The petrochemicals company also said it is reducing its fuel production due to the unprecedented decline in demand since South Africa started its lockdown on the 27th March. Sasol CEO, Fleetwood Grobler joins CNBC Africa for more.
Tiger Brands mulling executive pay cuts during COVID-19
The rand’s crash to record lows may cost Tiger Brands in excess of R600m in import costs. While restrictions on increasing prices during South Africa’s 21 Day lockdown could also impact earnings even though the company supported the measures. Tiger Brands CEO, Noel Doyle joins CNBC Africa for more.
