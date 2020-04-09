Here’s how disseminating COVID-19 fake news could cost you

With over 10,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Africa reliable and accurate information on how to combat the disease is more important than ever, unfortunately fake news is spreading faster than the virus. In response governments are prosecuting those responsible when possible. Tshepo Matseba, MD, Reputation 1st Group joins CNBC Africa for more.
