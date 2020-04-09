How COVID-19 impacts Nigeria’s brewery industry

This week Rwanda recognises the 26th anniversary of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. Typically at this time communities come together and participate in events such candlelight vigils and the Walk to Remember, but this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those activities and all gatherings have been cancelled. CNBC Africa spoke to Dr. Diogene Bideri, Principle Legal Adviser, for the National Commission for the Fight Against Genocide for more on the changes to this year’s commemoration plans.