Tanzania ramps up measures to contain the spread of COVID-19

One of the phrases that’s been used quite a bit throughout the coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic has been, “flattening the curve”; the concept of slowing the spread of the virus so that fewer people need seek treatment at the same time, accommodating healthcare capacity in a given area. But how does this happen? One of the ways is more self-diagnostic materials in better equipped first stop clinics. Health tech company Ilara Health has launched a readiness package for Kenyan peri-urban clinics and CEO Emilian Popa joins CNBC Africa for more.