This health tech company is helping small clinics in Kenya fight COVID-19 pandemic

By CNBC Africa

African Union reaffirms support for WHO amid COVID-19 pandemic

Chairperson of the African Union (AU) and President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa has reaffirmed the union’s support for the World Health Organization’s (WHO) efforts to combat the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Saudi Arabia, Russia meeting: What will it mean for Angola?

Oil prices rose in trade this morning as the world’s largest oil producers meet later today in what is expected to be a historic agreement to cut production. This market expectation comes at a time when the industry is battling with the impact of the coronavirus crisis on oil demand. Rui Oliveira, CEO at BFA Asset Management joins CNBC Africa to give an Angolan update of the COVID-19 outbreak.
This health tech company is helping small clinics in Kenya fight COVID-19 pandemic

One of the phrases that’s been used quite a bit throughout the coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic has been, “flattening the curve”; the concept of slowing the spread of the virus so that fewer people need seek treatment at the same time, accommodating healthcare capacity in a given area. But how does this happen? One of the ways is more self-diagnostic materials in better equipped first stop clinics. Health tech company Ilara Health has launched a readiness package for Kenyan peri-urban clinics and CEO Emilian Popa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Tanzania ramps up measures to contain the spread of COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
With a generous donation from the private sector and a new total of five recovered COVID-19 cases, it seems Tanzania is making headway in its fight against the virus, but what are the latest measures that have been put in place to curb its spread? How will the government overcome new challenges arising everyday? Bankable Partner, Ivan Tarimo joins CNBC Africa for more.
Dis-Chem injects R2mn into Solidarity Fund, launches drive through test stations

CNBC Africa -
Dis-Chem has injected R2 million into the Solidarity Fund, joining a number of South African companies that are doing their part to fight the spread of the coronavirus. The pharmaceutical retailer has also launched drive through testing stations for Covid-19 at some of its stores. Dis-Chem Co-founder, Lynette Saltzman joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: Moody’s downgrades Zambia from stable to negative

Africa will tread a tough road ahead as ratings agencies throw its iron fists upon African countries amid the COVID-19 crisis and economic disruptions impact private sector activity in Sub- Saharan Africa. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus

COVID-19 drives Sub-Saharan Africa toward first recession in 25 years – World Bank report

CNBC Africa -
Growth in Sub-Saharan Africa has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and is forecast to fall from 2.4% in 2019 to -2.1% to -5.1% in 2020, the first recession in the region over the past 25 years, according to the World Bank’s latest Africa’s Pulse report.
Coronavirus

COVID-19 –How the WHO word on Africa could influence SA big lockdown choice

CNBC Africa -
The economic damage has already been done in most sectors. The South African Reserve Bank has warned that the lockdown could cause 370,000 people to lose their jobs and 1,600 businesses to go under.
International News

How to get the most out of working from home | CNBC Reports

CNBC -
As much of the world self-isolates at home, how will our work be affected? CNBC’s Tom Chitty spoke to remote working veterans, as he searches for tips and strategies to stay positive and  productive during this challenging ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi...
More Articles Like This

Tiger Brands mulling executive pay cuts during COVID-19

CEO Interviews CNBC Africa -
The rand’s crash to record lows may cost Tiger Brands in excess of R600m in import costs. While restrictions on increasing prices during South Africa’s 21 Day lockdown could also impact earnings even though the company supported the measures. Tiger Brands CEO, Noel Doyle joins CNBC Africa for more.
Nedbank on future of dividends, executive bonuses

CEO Interviews CNBC Africa -
Nedbank has assured shareholders that they will be paid their final dividend of R6.95 per share later this month. But the bank warned future dividends will be impacted by guidelines from South Africa’s Reserve Bank that dividends and bonuses be put on ice while the country fights the coronavirus. Mike Brown, Nedbank CEO joins CNBC Africa for more.
Safaricom, Vodacom partner to grow M-pesa across Africa

CEO Interviews CNBC Africa -
Safaricom and Vodacom recently announced the completion of the acquisition of the M-pesa brand as well as product development and support services from Vodafone through a newly created joint venture. This move is expected to accelerate M-pesa's growth in Africa. Sitoyo Lopokoiyit, Safaricom Chief Officer for Financial Services joins CNBC Africa for more.
Bank of Uganda slashes key interest rate to 8%

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
The Bank of Uganda has reduced its key interest rate by one percentage point to 8 per cent in efforts to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Analyst Charles Bwogi joins CNBC Africa to discuss movements shaping the Ugandan market.
